DUT graduate Xolani Ndumiso Sibela thanked his elder sister for making this dream a reality through her sacrifice

Xolani’s sister dropped out of university to help support the family and he will never forget what she did for them

Being passionate about finance, it was a pleasure for Xolani to dedicate his time, efforts and emotions to achieve a National Diploma in Taxation with Cum Laude

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

University graduation comes with a lot of sacrifices, and not only from the one perusing it. A young man named Xolani Ndumiso Sibela graduated from the Durban University of Technology with a National Diploma in Taxation with Cum Laude, and he gives all the glory to his elder sister.

Xolani Ndumiso Sibela graduated cum laude from DUT and gave the moment to his elder sister. Image: Facebook / DUT

Source: Facebook

Times were tough growing up and Xolani’s elder sister had to make a huge sacrifice for him and his other siblings. She had to drop out of university and get a job to help provide for the family, and for that, he will forever be grateful.

“When we were still young she had to drop out of University and look for work so she could take care of me and my other siblings. I will always thank, appreciate and love her for that.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DUT reported that Xolani’s sister was overcome with emotion when they found out about his outstanding results. Achieving Cum Laude is an incredible achievement that reassured his sister that her sacrifices were worth making.

Xolani knew from an early age that he wanted to pursue a career in finance. The passion runs strong in his veins and has made the sleepless nights and endless dedication enjoyable.

“I have always been passionate about Accounting since I started Grade 10 and 11 where I was inspired by my teacher Miss Fikile Ndlovu from Luthayi High School. She made me understand and love Accounting and always ensured that she had all the materials we needed. She would go over Grade 12 past papers and come up with various methods to solve the transactions which I still remember and use to date.”

A huge congratulation to the graduate and his family!

Young man celebrates graduating as chef from hospitality school, Mzansi impressed by dapper graduation outfit read

In related news, Briefly News reported that a South Africa Hospitality Institute student, Shabs, completed his studies. The proud young man shared the end of his journey to becoming qualified in the food industry.

Shabs was dressed to the nines for his special day. The young professional also wrote a witty caption that described his journey to becoming a qualified chef.

Shabs took to Twitter to celebrate that the hours he spent cooking while training at the South Africa Hospitality Institute was worth it. He wrote in the post that everything worked out well with his studies as he said:

"All that time in the kitchen finally panned out."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News