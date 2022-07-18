A proud graduate showed off the results of his hard work at the South African Hospitality Institute culinary school

A South Africa Hospitality Institute student, Shabs, completed his studies. The proud young man shared the end of his journey to becoming qualified in the food industry.

Source: Twitter

Shabs was dressed to the nines for his special day. The young professional also wrote a witty caption that described his journey to becoming a qualified chef.

New chef celebrates graduation with netizens

Shabs took to Twitter to celebrate that the hours he spent cooking while training at the South Africa Hospitality Institute was worth it. He wrote in the post that everything worked out well with his studies as he said:

"All that time in the kitchen finally panned out."

Mzansi loves seeing a well-thought-out graduation outfit. For his graduation, Shabs was dressed in a tailored grey suit that netizens appreciated. The young man can be seen beaming in a picture where he is dressed in his graduation gown.

Shabs gave netizens the full picture of his profession as a chef with a snap of him dressed in his chef's uniform. Many congratulated the young man on his achievement and complimented his graduation outfit.

@Selokelaboledi commented:

"Congratulations ,you look great young man."

@Rindai__Gari commented:

"That's a clean suit"

@Mtatj0 commented:

"I like your swag boy nice and clean."

@MazeDaArtist commented:

"Motivation for all the trappers."

@CelaniMbuyazi commented:

"Nice one brodie, onwards king."

Source: Briefly News