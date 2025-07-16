The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's public address on 13 July 2025

The party called for the president to step down by Mandela Day or face legal and peaceful actions

South Africans weighed in on the party's statement, sharing mixed reactions to its calls

The MK Party has demanded that Cyril Ramaphosa resign by Mandela Day or else face action. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Rodger Bosch

GAUTENG - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign or else.

In a statement released on 16 July 2025, the party called on the president to resign from office by 9 am on Friday, 18 July 2025. The party wants Ramaphosa to resign on the 18th, in honour of Nelson Mandela’s birthday, saying that Madiba was the founding Commander-in-Chief of the uMkhonto weSizwe.

What does the MK Party want?

In a statement released to X, the party said it formally delivered a letter of demand to the president, calling on him to resign. The MK Party warned that if Ramaphosa failed to heed the call, it would pursue a range of lawful and peaceful actions, including constitutional litigation, a motion of no confidence, and even mass protest action nationwide.

“These steps reflect the will of the people, who, through democratic means, delivered a decisive electoral verdict against the African National Congress under Ramaphosa’s leadership,” the statement read.

It continued that the will of the people was undermined by opportunistic political alliances that gave rise to the Government of National Unity.

Why does the party want Ramaphosa to resign?

The party has called for Ramaphosa to step down following his public address on 13 July 2025. The party challenged the legality and constitutionality of Ramaphosa’s appointment of Professor Firoz Cachalia as Acting Minister of Police, and his decision to establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to look into allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“Let’s not forget that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi highlighted that some of the Parliamentarians are complicit in these illegal and criminal activities. So, how is it possible that we can have ad hoc committees in parliament, when some of them could be the ones who are complicit?” the party’s National spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela, asked.

“How is it that we can then call upon the judiciary that is also complicit in the same political killings, as outlined by General Mkhwanazi, for them to preside over a judicial commission of inquiry?” he questioned.

The MK Party's National Spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela, criticised Cyril Ramaphosa's decisions. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the party’s claims, sharing mixed reactions to the demands.

@Sicelo_702black asked:

“Lol, would you prefer we have Mashatile as president? Even other opposition parties won't support this nonsense.”

@visse_ss stated:

“I'll be there no matter what.”

@MaxwellModiba said:

“This party and theatrics.”

@Phillip87044838 added:

“The letter is good, but I believe this is grandstanding on behalf of the MKP to garner more public acceptance.”

@GawdlyMzansiSA asked:

“Or what? Who gave Crooked Zuma stepping down deadlines?”

@Thebeetsile0894 stated:

“The only thing that the MK Party is concerned about is seeing the government collapse.”

@R_govender claimed:

“Nobody cares about your ultimatum.”

@simphiwe_n54295 said:

“Guys. You are hijacking this otherwise very serious matter. Some of us in SA dislike politicians, and I, for one, hate anything that is infiltrated by politicians. You're slowly annoying us.”

@Vutheligwebu asked:

“Or else? A party led by a failed former president, threatening a current sitting president.”

