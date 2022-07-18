Today, on 18 July 2022 we give thanks to Tata Madiba for all the sacrifices he made for the people of Mzansi to live free and as one. His undeniable kindness, strength and humility was, is, and always will be, a beacon of hope for the people of South Africa, and a reminder that we are stronger together.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mzansi is filled with so many selfless people who remind us that we are stronger together, just like Tata Madiba did. Image: Twitter / @Mpho_Mmasechaba and Facebook / BI Phakathi

Source: Twitter

Nelson Mandela would have turned 104 years old today. In celebration of Mandela Day, Briefly News has put together a list of just some of the inspiring articles we have covered of philanthropists who are keeping the flame of Ubuntu burning.

Take a look at what these amazing community heroes have done:

“True Ubuntu”: Mzansi reacts to story of taxi driver helping mom with sick kid

It’s another beautiful story of the generosity that is often witnessed in Mzansi. A taxi driver 'dumped' his passengers just to help a mother rushing to get medical help.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to a post on Facebook, a mother recounted a story of her terribly ill child whom she had to rush to the clinic and later discovered it was closed, however a generous taxi driver offered a lift to a nearby hospital.

A simple selfless act of kindness that saved an innocent life.

“Ubuntu busekhona”: Man hailed hero after buying young girl school shoes

School shoes might seem like normality for most, but they are a luxury to many. A kind man did his best to help children who were not fortunate enough to get shoes in time for school.

Thousands of children in South Africa walk kilometres to school every day, some without school shoes and others without shoes at all.

A social media user who goes by the handle @tankiso_matanka shared pictures of the children who did not have shoes, showing how he was able to help the sister but unfortunately not the brother… yet!

With the help of the amazing community, the man was able to help the brother as well. Proving that we are stronger together.

Thoughtful mom and daughter give back to the less fortunate in their community, SA inspired by their kindness

A mother and daughter woke up in the early hours of one Saturday morning to cook and serve the many less fortunate people in their community.

The daughter, @Mpho_Mmasechaba shared a tweet along with pictures that showed her and her mother hard at work in their community kitchen where hearty meals are prepared for those in need.

Spaza owners across Mzansi rally to restock woman’s burnt Spaza shop, proving that Ubuntu is still alive

Times have been tougher in Mzansi than many imagined. A woman lost her spaza to a fire that burned through her stock, but what happened next amazed Mzansi. A story was shared on Twitter about how spaza shop owners from all over South Africa banded together to restock her spaza.

A snap of the damaged structure was shared showing how devastating the fire was. another pic gave peeps hope as the lady was pictured in front of her new stock with a smile on her face.

After reading the moving post on Twitter, people's faith in Ubuntu was restored as they gave the spaza owners thumbs-up. Many say that this is the South Africa where they want to raise their families.

BI Phakathi blesses sickly gogo and grandchildren begging for money for bread in the streets in emotional clip

BI Phakathi is the gift that keeps on giving. In a video he shared on Facebook, he is seen coming across two little boys begging for money for bread for their gogo on the side of the road.

Phakathi is then seen going to the children’s grandmother and asking her how she is doing. The old lady responds by saying she is unwell as she has a runny tummy and can barely eat.

The philanthropist is seen interacting with the destitute family and trying to gain an understanding of how they ended up in their unfortunate situation.

BI is undoubtedly one of the most incredible human beings to bless Mzansi with his kindness. A truly amazing man whose selflessness surpasses anyone’s expectations.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News