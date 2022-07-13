A kind lady from Limpopo is doing the absolute most for her local community by regularly providing meals to needy primary school kiddies

Tshifaro Magugu distributes breakfast to the little ones with the hope of giving them a great start to their days at school

Commenting on a post shared on Facebook, social media users expressed how incredibly moved they were by the woman and her efforts to help those in need

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A good Samaritan, who lives in Thulamela in Limpopo, is inspiring South Africans by providing nourishing meals to needy primary school kiddies within her community.

Limpopo resident, Tshifaro Magugu feeds hungry primary school kiddies in her neighbourhood. Image: Tshifaro Magugu/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Tshifaro Magugu hopes that giving the young ones breakfast every morning will ensure they have a great start to each day, despite the circumstances they may face at home. What a lovely sentiment!

The selfless woman prepares and distributes food to the learners at Mbaleni Primary School, hoping to improve their experience with school because when children are hungry, they struggle to focus in class.

Commenting on a post shared by Briefly News that honoured Magugu, social media users commended the kind woman for the amazing work she does and the positive effect it has on the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Here are some of the top reactions:

Odirile Samuel said:

“May God give you more than you give out.”

Ndamulelo Ndamu Mulaudzi wrote:

“She has a good heart. I know her better.”

Ernest Makenete added:

“May God bless you.”

Cape Town lady feeds the homeless & needy despite being jobless herself: “I’m following in my mom’s footsteps”

In a similarly inspiring story by Briefly News, a local community worker from Cape Town is doing the absolute most for her neighbourhood by feeding and providing aid to those in need, despite having no job.

Beryl Williams, who is a mom of three, says that her mother inspired her to give back as she would feed the needy even when her own family had very little to eat. The Lotus River resident also tries to keep her area safe by being a member of the neighbourhood watch and provides clothes and other forms of assistance to under-resourced children.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News