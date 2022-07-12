A Unisa master’s graduate has moved netizens after sharing a heartwarming message about dedicating her dissertation to her late grandmother

Fulufhelo Malamatsho, who is currently a PhD candidate at the institution, shared a snap of her graduation and thanked those who helped her succeed

The determined woman explained that her grandmother passed away less than two weeks ago, with her post stirring mixed reactions from peeps online

A brilliant Master of Arts in Development Studies graduate from the University of South Africa (Unisa) has taken to social media to share that she has dedicated her qualification to her granny, who passed away only a few short days ago.

Fulufhelo Malamatsho dedicated her master’s degree to her late grandmother. Image: Fulufhelo Malamatsho/LinkedIn.

The perseverant woman is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in Development Studies from the same institution and expressed how grateful she is to everyone who helped her complete her master’s study.

In a pic posted on LinkedIn with her graduation attire and qualification, Fulufhelo Malamatsho looked happy to have concluded the journey and thanked God for His blessings, with the caption to her post reading:

“Dedicating my master’s degree to my late grandmother, whom I lost last Monday. I also want to thank my participants who made my research possible. To God be Glory!”

LinkedIn peeps had mixed reactions to the intelligent woman’s post, with many moved that she honoured her late gran through her work, with others noting that they were saddened by her loss.

Xholani Makwetsa said:

“Amen. She is looking down on you and very proud of your achievements.”

Lebogang Ntswane added:

“Well done, Fulu, your gran would be so proud.”

Veena Abraham wrote:

“Sorry for your loss, Fulu. Continue making her proud.”

