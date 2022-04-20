A moving story about how a lady had her shop restocked by other store owners was posted on Twitter

The once distraught woman lost her spaza shop to fire, but how the other spaza shop owners helped her touched many peeps online

Tweeps said this was the South Africa they wanted their loved ones to live in, while others hailed the spaza owners as heroes

A woman lost her spaza to a fire that burned through her stock, but what happened next amazed Mzansi. A story was shared on Twitter about how spaza shop owners from all over South Africa banded together to restock her spaza.

A snap of the damaged structure was shared showing how devastating the fire was. another pic gave peeps hope as the lady was pictured in front of her new stock with a smile on her face.

A story ubuntu showed by spaza owners across SA to a woman who lost her stock to fire was shared online. Images: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

After reading the moving post on Twitter, people's faith in ubuntu was restored as they gave the spaza owners thumbs-up. Many say that this is the South Africa where they want to raise their families.

Here are some of the comments:

@africanplight said:

"This is what we need as south Africans not violence and propaganda."

@msizimonndlov said:

@mvusowekhaya2 said:

"Wow so heartwarming, many thanks to the spaza owners for lending a helping hand. Well done sister, keep going and growing."

@Gabadela7 said:

@HazelJMunro said:

".. yes .. yes .. and Yebo .. Thank you to everyone who supported and kept this dream alive but I LOVE seeing this kind of response .. Think i might manage a quick backflip.. ❤❤❤❤❤."

Source: Briefly News