A local social media user has captured a sweet moment when a young customer feels robbed while buying sweets

The boy goes to the spaza shop and pays for four sweets but he gets five, yet he lodges a complaint, saying he wants four

The shop owner tells him to return the fifth one but the young man demands his money back and starts crying during the exchange

A young man is a hit on social media for his video after feeling he was robbed by a local spaza shop owner. The boy can be seen at a counter and buying four sweets. However, the spaza shop owner, John, gives him five sweets.

The young man feels he is being taken for a ride and was not given what is due to him. He insists he wants four sweets and it seems he cannot count properly. The shop owner asks him to return the extra one and then he will get four. To his amazement, the young guy says he’s been robbed and demands his money back.

The man identified as Khulekani Khumalo headed to Facebook via the Black Spaza Shop Owners page to share this heartwarming story about how some peeps feel the customer is always right. On the other hand, some people seem to have first-hand experience regarding tiny customers. He wrote on Facebook:

“Inkinga esbekana nazo ewindin hahaha.”

Thabo Small said:

“Customer is always right.“

Nyana Ka Skeyi said:

“John vuligate uyeke ukurobha ummtwana.”

Yaya Yela Lali said:

“Yhoooo bayingxaki kekhona.”

John Matome said:

“Hahaha.”

Siyabonga Manqele said:

“UJohn urobha ingane.”

Bokang Mofitiso said:

“Waaah uthena 4 wna umnika 5 sumrobha.”

Constamnce Sanasie said:

“Yam'roba!”

Noni Mtswene said:

“Haibo Nona, o ya ropa.”

Itu Molebatsi said:

“Haibo, lol.”

