Thandeka Tshabalala and Mmeli Khumalo were spoiled rotten by their supporters to celebrate their blossoming romance

After marking three months together, the former Big Brother Mzansi stars were gifted with a cheque worth R10,000 along with goodies from their supporters

Fans flooded the comment section to celebrate the couple's latest gift, as many looked forward to spoiling them even more

Thandeka Tshabalala and Mmeli Khumalo were gifted R10,000 by their fans. Images: thandeka_ttshabalala, mmeliofficial

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi favourites Thandeka Tshabalala and Mmeli Khumalo are feeling the love after being spoiled by their devoted fanbase in celebration of their blossoming romance.

To mark the third month since their first kiss, dubbed their "kissiversary," supporters went above and beyond, gifting the couple a R10,000 cheque along with a variety of luxury goodies, including flowers, snacks and expensive beverages.

In several screenshots shared by lifeafterbbmzansi on 18 April 2026, "ThaMmeli" was treated to a spa day and date night.

Previously speaking about their relationship during an interview, Thandeka said she "fell in love" on Big Brother Mzansi, despite it never having been her plan. She described her connection with Mmeli as "real."

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"I found love. I didn’t come in looking for it, but Mmeli and I built something real, talking about communication, balance, dominance and submission, and we kept a childlike wonder type of relationship."

After finishing as the runner-up, Mmeli proudly shared that while Thandeka may not have walked away with the grand prize, winning her heart was his biggest flex.

With their fans rooting for them, coupled with the strong foundation of their love, it appears the "ThaMmeli" ship is sailing into even smoother waters.

As they continue to navigate life outside the Big Brother house, this latest outpouring of generosity proves that their supporters are committed for the long haul. Whether it's through luxury spa treatments or cold hard cash, Mzansi’s favourite new couple is being given every tool to succeed, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the next milestone in their journey will bring.

See Thandeka and Mmeli's gifts below.

Fans show love to Thandeka and Mmeli

Supporters gathered in the comment section, showing love to their favourite ship from Big Brother Mzansi with sweet messages. Read some of the comments below.

msphili_swa declared:

"This is just the beginning."

linomtha4459 gushed:

"This is so beautiful."

ntombi314 cheered:

"Thammeli to the world!"

lindt_khuzwayo wrote:

"ThaMmeli is getting spoiled, love that for them."

penelopesithole said:

"Love this for them. They are eating nicely, mind you, the shippers raised that money just for their anniversary, yesterday, just for a few hours."

nnekaopara3 posted:

"Wow, this is the third time their shippers are coming to gift them. They've got the richest shippers fanbase, the love is massive."

Meanwhile, several critics wasted no time and gathered in the comment section to shade what they labelled as a "measly" gift from supporters. Some jokingly compared the R10,000 gift card to what other former contestants received from their fanbases, arguing that the ThaMelli shippers could have done better.

Social media reacted to Thandeka Tshabalala and Mmeli Khumalo's R10,000 gift. Images: mmeliofficial, thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle gifted over a million rands from fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a breakdown of Ashley Ogle's monetary gifts from her loyal supporters.

Since her eviction, the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant's fans ensured she would receive all the spoils by gifting her over a million rands.

Source: Briefly News