On Sunday, 22 March 2026, Liema Pantsi won the Big Brother Mzansi grand prize of R2 million, while Thandeka Tshabalala finished second

Mmeli Khumalo, Thandeka’s love interest in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 house, reacted to the outcome on his X (Twitter) account

Social media users had mixed responses, with some praising the couple and wishing them well, while others predicted potential struggles or criticised Mmeli

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Mmeli reacted after Thandeka became ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 6 runner-up. Image: mmeliofficial, thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Mmeli Khumalo has broken his silence after fellow Big Brother Mzansi contestant and love interest in the house, Thandeka Tshabalala, was crowned Season 6 runner-up.

On Sunday, 22 March 2026, social media influencer and singer Liema Pantsi won the Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 Bazozwa Edition, walking away with the R2 million grand prize.

While some congratulated Liema for winning Big Brother Mzansi on her second attempt after her unexpected exit from the S’yamosha house in 2024, others felt that Thandeka had been robbed.

As South Africans debated the outcome of Big Brother Mzansi Season 6, Mmeli broke his silence after his girlfriend in the house, Thandeka, failed to win the reality competition.

Mmeli breaks his silence after Thandeka becomes BBMzansi runner-up

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account minutes after Thandeka was announced as Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 runner-up, Mmeli, who vowed to pursue a relationship with her, shared words of comfort and a sweet message. The post was captioned:

“She didn’t win the show, but I won her ❤️”

See the post below:

Fans react as Mmeli speaks following Big Brother Mzansi finale

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some wished him and Thandeka well, others criticised Mmeli and predicted that their relationship would end in tears like Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle’s.

Here are some of the comments:

@MissMoosah predicted:

“Personally, I wish you well, and I can’t deny that you both love each other so much. But even people who love each other don’t always end up together, and I think you’re that kind of couple. You’ll both try, but it won’t work out.”

@latifahndoro said:

“Yes, you won a very confident and intelligent woman. You two will break all the odds and create generational wealth. You won, guys, both of you. Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉”

@CarringtonKach1 remarked:

“Take good care of her, bro. You and that gal will go places. Thandeka was robbed of her win.”

@RorisangPhiri asked:

“I wonder how she didn’t win the show when you have more fans than Liema. 😂😂😂”

@otee_emm said:

“Oh, sana, you played yourself, a whole redemption season dubbed for second chances, and you decide to be a shadow?!! As long as you're happy, more than anything. Kshukuthi, congratulations!”

@Noma_1123 advised:

“At some point, you might frustrate her. Please work on yourself in order not to be a liability to her.”

Mzansi reacted to Mmeli's message after Thandeka became ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 6 runner-up. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Thandeka's fans start GoFundMe following BBMzansi finale

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thandeka's fans did not fold their hands after she missed out on the R2 million grand prize and sought to correct what they felt was an injustice.

The fan-favourite reality TV star lost the R2 million prize to returning housemate Liema Phantsi on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News