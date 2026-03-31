On Sunday, 29 March 2026, Limpopo musician Makhadzi confirmed she is in a new relationship

During the launch of her album, MAKHADZI BIG30 Episode 1 in North Riding, Johannesburg, the musician shared a humorous story about how she met her new boyfriend

The Phikoko hitmaker also fired shots at baddies and slay queens, and also explained the meaning of her album title

Makhadzi fired shots at baddies. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Makhadzi has confirmed that she is in a relationship after years of being single.

Makhadzi’s last publicly known relationship was with Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG.

After their relationship ended in tears, both Makhadzi and Master KG have kept their romantic lives under wraps.

Now, Makhadzi has opened up about her relationship status.

Makhadzi confirms new romance with unexpected story

During the launch of her new album, MAKHADZI BIG30 Episode 1 on Sunday, 29 March 2026, in North Riding, Johannesburg, the Matorokisi hitmaker shared that she had not given up on love.

“To be honest with you, I love love, honestly speaking. No matter what, I will still love. I’m a loving lover. I’m too young to end the year without a partner," she said.

Makhadzi jokingly shared how she and her new man had kicked off their romance.

"When I was on my way to buy cabbage in Malamulele, I was stopped at a corner, and he said, 'I love you', and I said, 'I love you too.'" Makhadzi said.

She further revealed that her partner is from the Tsonga tribe, confirming social media rumours.

Makhadzi fires shots at baddies and shares album meaning

Makhadzi also addressed women who rely on men for financial support, often referred to as “slay queens” or “baddies,” encouraging them to focus on building their own success.

“For the girls who go out to get that money, let's go out and hustle tenders. Don’t wear those skinny jeans, wear those shorts, and when you get there, don’t mess up. Amaboza don’t talk too much,” she said.

Makhadzi revealed the meaning behind her new album title, which she said celebrates her turning 30 this year. She also said the album will ultimately have 30 songs.

“BIG30 is not just about celebrating my birthday. It’s about celebrating survival. It’s about thanking everyone who believed in me when I had nothing. It’s about showing young girls from the villages that your dreams are valid,” Makhadzi said.

MAKHADZI BIG30 Episode 1 was officially released on Monday, 30 March 2026 and is available for streaming on various platforms.

Makhadzi shared details about her new relationship. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Details emerge on Makhadzi's new boyfriend

Reports by controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula suggested that Makhadzi was dating Blissbouy Owfive.

A steamy video of Makhadzi and her rumoured bae, whose real name is Suku Bilankulu, surfaced, raising speculation about his age.

According to online chatter, the Xitsonga musician may be significantly younger than his partner.

Makhadzi gets attacked on stage

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi was reportedly attacked on stage during her performance at a Johannesburg establishment.

A video of the incident went viral, but fans questioned whether it was a real incident or just staged.

Source: Briefly News