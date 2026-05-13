On Tuesday, 13 May 2026, Kelly Khumalo's firstborn, Christian Khumalo, turned a year older

In an Instagram post, the Nyamezela singer revealed how she had embarrassed the son she shares with Jub Jub despite his request

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and shared funny parenting stories of their own

Kelly Khumalo embarrassed her son as he turned a year older. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

South African songstress Kelly Khumalo celebrated her son, Christian Khumalo, on his birthday with a heartfelt, light-hearted message.

The singer previously celebrated her daughter with the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa by throwing a party attended by close family and friends.

Kelly Khumalo celebrates son Christian’s birthday with humour

On Tuesday, 13 May 2026, Kelly Khumalo celebrated her firstborn, Christian, whom she shares with TV personality Jub Jub.

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In a light-hearted caption, the Empini songstress shared that she went against his son’s wishes and made a grand gesture. She also professed her undying love for him. The post was captioned:

“Not him pleading with me not to bring the cupcakes or the balloons, cause he’s now grown and he doesn’t want his friends laughing at him 😂😂 mnxim I brought the balloons anyway 😂😂😂😂 Happy Birthday son mommy loves you, and my job is to embarrass you 😂😂😂❤️👏🏽🐆”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Kelly Khumalo's son on his birthday

In the comments, fans flooded the comments with birthday well-wishes for Christian, while fellow parents shared similar stories to Khumalo’s.

Here are some of the comments:

pontshotuswa joked:

“Don’t kill his street cred vibes😂”

uviwe_ntsevu_ laughed:

“I would definitely do what he says I shouldn’t do😂 Happy birthday 🥳”

nqobiledlammini recounted:

“What’s wrong with them? My daughter refused cupcakes at school or cake at home. She wanted the money and lunch with 2 friends only. Like you, my baby, we do cakeeeee. 😂. Happy birthday, Christian.”

yeyelicous said:

“He now looks more like you, Kell, yeah😍, I love it. Happy birthday to your sonshine man, well done mummy, your job doesn’t go unnoticed.”

lauranetzki shared:

“This one is definitely your copy queen, only that he might not have copied your talent🤭, anyways happiest of birthdays to your first cut🎉🎂🤗❤️”

37sthandwa said:

“Beautiful boy. Happy Birthday to your first mommy. You're doing an amazing job. But I have a question, why does it look like he is taller than you? 😂these kids though making us look short 😂❤️”

ruuri_makeup suggested:

“Next time send those big 2 teddy bears to school, we have to embarrass these kids😂 happy birthday to your son, more years of blessings 🙌🎉”

mabasocebisile1 said:

“They grow up so fast. Reminding me of your reality TV that carried us through COVID. Mara, why did you stop? It was one of the best👌”

Fans celebrated Kelly Khumalo's son on his 16th birthday. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo hints at plans to welcome fourth child

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has shared her plans to welcome a fourth child in a brief interaction with fans.

The star, who already has three children, two daughters and one son, said she wanted to add another baby to balance things off.

Source: Briefly News