Multi-award-winning singer and music producer Kelly Khumalo surprised her fans this week when she posted a picture of her son with a snake

Khumalo has a son with a popular musician and Uyajola TV personality, Jub Jub

The singer's fans previously praised her for being a wonderful mother to her children when she posted a photo of her son

Kelly Khumalo shares a photo of her son with a snake. Image: KellyKhumaloZA

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and singer Kelly Khumalo shared a photo of her son, Christian, holding a snake on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

The award-winning songwriter previously shocked South Africans when she revealed in a podcast interview that her son wants to drop out of school.

Khumalo also recently denied claims that she's a sangoma after she was spotted dressed as a traditional healer.

Khumalo shared a photo of her son holding a snake on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

She captioned the story: "You asked where the big guy is. He was busy doing big guy things."

Social media comments on Khumalo's post about her son

Mcengwabuhle said:

"You are doing an amazing job, mommy👏."

Fikzo1 wrote:

"I love you, Kelly, for the way you raise your children!❤️ Power to us single moms!"

Modiegisereetsi said:

"Hi, I saw you and Christian jamming to Tamia. I can't see the video. I saw it when I was distracted, so now it's no longer on your Insta."

Baba_ka_siyanda replied:

"Guys, do you think he's brave enough to call me malume?" (uncle).

Mpumelelo_zikode wrote:

"Correction sikisi🔥❤️."

Zinhlevongqoshe said:

"God bless you, MaKhumalo uthando onalo for your kids, it's amazing 🥰🥰🥰."

Mancelesiphiwe replied:

"Congratulations, mommy. You have done so well 👏."

Preciouslovengubane wrote:

"You are are such a strong woman 🤞🏽 and a wonderful mother 😍😍."

Mmabathomichelle said:

"If you follow her, you know she is an amazing mom 😍."

Ma_nyambose07 replied:

"That guy has a beautiful smile❤️."

Bontlelepodise said:

"I can see your face through his😍😍."

Gwen. Tshidi responded:

"We know Tingo’s talent is soccer ⚽️. I guess Christians talent is singing 🎶 for obvious reasons ❤️."

Fentsemahladisa said:

"The boy who will pay your sins in due course."

Ncedodot responded:

"Next time Sicela Uvule Amehlo Kelly tu, you literally photocopy the dads. The trick is not to close them, sis."

rennie_thato wrote:

"❤️❤️ And there's always this cutie in everyone's picture 😂."

sphiwemohlala2018 said:

"They are all tall❤️❤️❤️❤️. Sobona u baby girl omncane."

Bnetemotlhabani reacted:

"Bana ba @kellykhumaloza all look like their fathers! Damm, girl, they denied you, they used you as transport nje!❤️."

Prudy_lapru_segami wrote:

"🔥❤️🔥❤️ These posts make me so happy.🙌🏽🙏🏽."

Thabsym responded:

"Good job, your children looks well raised❤️."

Madlala. Sihle said:

"Uthatha u Ma wakhe ke manje u boy boy." (He loves his mother).

Singer Kelly Khumalo Posts a Photo of her Son with a Snake: "Doing Big Guy Things"

