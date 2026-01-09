South African influencer Cyan Boujee recently had tongues wagging on social media regarding her recent content

The controversial YouTuber turned DJ Shared several sultry pictures of herself showing off her hot body

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the images

Cyan Boujee showed off her hot body. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Well, Well, Well, Sesi Cyan is never beating the allegations unless you say she doesn't have an amazing body, which always has many tongues wagging on social media, like her recent snaps that have been causing a buzz.

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, the controversial influencer, whose real names were leaked on social media, decided to tease her fans and followers with some sultry pictures of herself in a very revealing swimsuit on her Instagram page, flaunting her perfect figure.

She captioned them:

"These weren’t posted for approval. 📸: @y.n.c_photography."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger, who is always in trouble with the law, Musa Khawula, also posted a picture of the influencer on his X (formerly Twitter) page, and captioned it:

"Cyan Boujee shows off her body."

See the post here.

Netizens react to Cyan's hot body

Shortly after the star shared those sultry pictures on social media, many netizens were drooling over them, and others flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

lee_mcgold said:

"Even if they tried, they wouldn't come close to being the baddest on the block, honestly 🙌🔥🔥🔥 because what do you meeeean?"

francefraswah wrote:

"I had to look at this over and over to realise it's real."

keaminnaj commented:

"She's the girl that she think she is 😍 what a gorgeous girly."

craigkkaya responded:

"The fact that she just put on a swimsuit and heels 😫no makeup no nothinnnn! 😫SESI."

@BoogieHarrySA replied:

"Is it the new or the old booty. We know Cyan Boujee changes her booty like an Avatar."

@PrinceThamss stated:

"The bought body is banging no lie."

@umxhosa mentioned:

"You can tell that it's not natural."

@LatinoLam tweeted:

"South Africa drama is crazy every since the dude said she was not the baddest, she had to post a thirst trap, I’m loving this Africa tour."

Cyan Boujee calls Russia scandal a "learning curve"

Last year, the influencer addressed the Alabuga Start Program scandal and the backlash she received. Cyan was among the influencers accused of promoting a work-study opportunity in Russia that allegedly targets and traffics young South African girls.

According to Cyan, she lost "some bit of dignity," her TikTok account and several brand deals. "This is absolutely a learning curve for me," she said.

Cyan Boujee beefs with Thuli Phongolo

In a previous Briefly News report, Cyan Boujee fell and tripped on stage while attending DJ Maphorisa's event. The influencer soon after blamed DJ Maphorisa's ex-girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Cyan took a light-hearted jab at Phongolo, blaming her ancestors for the incident.

Source: Briefly News