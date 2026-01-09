South African actor Clement Maosa recently spread his humour on social media, which had many in stitches

The Skeem Saam star jokingly shared that the law should consider heartbreak as attempted murder

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Maosa's joke

Actor Clement Maosa had something to say about heartbreaks. Image: @clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

One thing about the South African actor Clement Maosa is that he will always find humour thing situations that are sad and traumatic, but still have people laughing about it and recently is no different as he shared a joke about mjolo heartbreaks.

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, the Skeem Saam star, who recently ventured into the music industry, jokingly shared that the law should really consider heartbreak as attempted murder. While many found this funny, others even made suggestions that the one whose heart was stomped should also get compensated.

He wrote:

"The law should consider heartbreak as attempted murder, especially if there is an intent!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Clement's joke

Shortly after the Skeem Saam actor shared his joke on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MetjahTebogo said:

"And there should be compensation."

@SixoGcilishe wrote:

"Mna, I second you. And they should be liable for all medical expenses."

@Mathekga_ commented:

"Unfortunately, that will open a floodgate of unlawful and untruthful claims. Gathering of evidence will be very difficult."

@Corporategirl6 responded:

"Well, technically, there is if you have a contractual agreement. You should know."

@itscaeser_ replied:

"Even if one is convicted for heartbreak (attempted murder), you’ll still need to recover. Life ye ke life shame."

@Stanely_ai mentioned:

"As soon as you feel better, you'll drop the charges and get your person back? Only for them to dala you again? I don't think so, ya'll must suffer the consequences."

@Lebzapeace stated:

"You can only be heartbroken once in your life, and anything after that doesn't count as a heartbreak."

@maximuss_88 tweeted:

"I've heard someone saying we get hurt because we identify a lot with our thoughts and emotions that they end up becoming our reality, and we spend too much time trying to fix the reflection and forget that we are not the reflection, but we make it what we desire with our thoughts."

@jeffrodgers540 shared:

"Mine was planned down to engagement and marriage to the other guy within a year to inflict a lesson, but I nonetheless proceeded to have my best life after getting over it."

Netizens reacted to Clement's heartbreak joke. Image: @clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

Married woman caught with a Tinder profile

In a previous article, Briefly News wrote that a woman's husband's best friend found her Tinder profile, and her husband wanted a divorce.

Relationship expert Penny Holburn told the woman that this could be considered an emotional affair and advised her to try to work the relationship out if it was once in a good place.

"There are some questions the reader needs to consider. If she was interested in seeing what Tinder was like, why did she not discuss this with her husband up front?"

Source: Briefly News