South African renowned star DJ Euphonik recently responded to Prince Kaybee's rant about AI

The music producer shared his thoughts about AI and disagreed with Prince Kaybee's opinion about it

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Euphonik's response

DJ Euphonik on Prince Kaybee's recent rant. Image: @princekaybee_sa, euphonik

Source: Instagram

Trust Prince Kaybee to cause an uproar on social media with his tantrums and controversial tweets, and recently, it was no different, as the popular, renowned music producer, DJ Euphonik, decided to share his thoughts on the star's recent rant about Artificial Intelligence (AI).

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the DJ who had taken Ntsiki Mazwai to the cleaners last year responded to the Charlotte hitmaker, stating how he can't wait to witness the downfall of AI.

In his response, DJ Euphonik shared that the new technology isn't as bad as the star made it seem. He further mentioned that it's easy to use when you know the tool.

"I think you’d be a beast on it if you incorporated it into your workflow. Like every other tool, it’s how you use it that counts."

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Euphonik's response

Shortly after the star shared his response to Prince Kaybee's on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AfterEarth said:

"Talented producers prefer analogue and a little bit of digital for recording and writing."

@ZikhaliBandile wrote:

"People must understand that we are living in the 4th industrial revolution, where everything is technological or artificial. AI aren't going anywhere, and it will dominate every scene in the next coming 5 years. Artists must fuse AI into their talents."

@LeBrown_james98 commented:

"Everyone, in almost every field, must understand that AI is here and it isn’t going anywhere. Either you are going to embrace it and find creative ways of growing with it, or stay behind."

@black_guider responded:

"Autonomous driving was also a marvel until they introduced robotaxis, robo delivery bots and now house helpers and after you alienate migrants doing those jobs, you're not incorporating, you're replacing...AI is a self thinking entity just like any other human and like in any company, you don't usually incorporate a new employee into an old position, you replace an old employee with a new, younger and faster one."

@Ziipho__ replied:

"AI is here to stay. There’s nothing we can do about it; even governments across the globe are starting to prioritise it because they know it’s inevitable."

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's rant. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee fires shots at Cassper Nyovest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee took an unprovoked jab at Cassper Nyovest whilst responding to a post comparing the Tito Mboweni rapper with the late AKA.

Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest have a long history of tension that nearly ended with the two of them in a boxing ring.

Source: Briefly News