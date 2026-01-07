South African controversial DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee recently slammed AI (Artificial Intelligence)

The star shared tweets about how he feels about AI and how he can't wait for its downfall

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Prince Kaybee's rant about AI

Prince Kaybee ranted about AI. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Prince Kaybee has started once again with his rants on social media. Recently, the star made it clear to the public that he isn't a fan of Artificial Intelligence (AI); however, his words didn't quite sit well with many on social media.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the popular star, who was once accused of being bisexual, shared on his X page that he can't wait to witness the downfall of AI.

"I can’t wait for the downfall of AI, people who are musically illiterate are making music and it makes me mad," he wrote.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In another tweet, he shared on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, Prince Kaybee also wrote:

"I’m convinced AI is gonna push us back to legacy media. I mean, the way it's so accurate when imitating things, you might wanna verify everything you see on the internet by seeking a legitimate source. I mean, the shift is already happening unless you get news from a trusted political podcast where they are interviewing the actual person."

See the post below:

Netizens reacted to Prince Kaybee's rant

Shortly after the star shared his rant on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@iamziyar said:

"Music literacy has changed, and you are jealous. Just evolve and embrace the change instead of wishing for AI to go away because it's not going anywhere, and if you don't evolve, you will be a "has-been" who is always grumpy and critical, wishing for the good old days."

@tshidishete wrote:

"And I’m one of those people who’s been enjoying seeing my songs and songwriting come to life through AI. Wanna listen to some of my songs one day?"

@hlubi_kabelo commented:

"AI is showing you that musicians are mostly valuable only in Performance Entertainment. Music value comes from the sounds, and if AI can give people those sounds, then you are cooked. Welcome to what they call Disruption. Now you sound like the taxi drivers fighting Uber."

@BigDlamz responded:

"AI is democratising music creation. This is the worst this technology will be, so expect more innovation in this space. Adapt."

@Classic_OG90 replied:

"My leader, I encourage you to watch financial channels more, so you can't utter embarrassing statements like this "I can't wait for the downfall of AI." AI replaced dot com If it fails, which is not yet likely, then something more advanced will be produced."

Prince Kaybee shared his thoughts about AI. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee fires shots at Cassper Nyovest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee took an unprovoked jab at Cassper Nyovest whilst responding to a post comparing the Tito Mboweni rapper with the late AKA.

Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest have a long history of tension that nearly ended with the two of them in a boxing ring.

Source: Briefly News