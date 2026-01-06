South African influencer Rachel Kolisi recently shared what netizens can expect from her upcoming documentary screening

Siya Kolisi's ex-wife detailed the whole itinerary of what attendees will get to experience at the screening on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning how they couldn't wait to attend the event

Rachel Kolisi shared details about her documentary screening. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The time has come, as the popular influencer and entrepreneur Rachel Kolisi excitedly shared some details about her upcoming documentary, Falling Forward, screening, where she will be reflecting on her divorce from Springboks' captain, Siya Kolisi.

On Monday, 5 January 2026, the popular star shared on her Instagram page what attendees can expect from the screening in detail, and captioned the post:

"More than a moment. More than a documentary screening. Falling Forward is a gathering of women, a story of resilience, and shared courage - moving forward, together. Tickets in bio."

See the post below:

Netizens can't wait to attend the screening

Shortly after Rachel shared the full details about her upcoming documentary screening on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, stating how excited they are to watch it. Here's what they had to say below:

amy_leigh_b said:

"My mom and I are going and we are so excited."

cappuccinolady wrote:

"I’m very thrilled. Booked and ready."

carmen_ymile commented:

"Excited for Durban ❤️🙌🔥 It’s been a season."

iamcherieadele_jd responded:

"I cannot wait for the Cape Town event."

Fans can't wait for Rachel's documentary. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

DJ Warras slams Rachel over upcoming docccie

While many of her fans are excited about her upcoming documentary, in December 2025, the entrepreneur, however, got slammed by the late DJ Warras over this doccie.

DJ Warras openly criticised her after controversial blogger Musa Khawula reshared a promotional clip of the documentary on X (Twitter). In the comments section, the slain star launched a scathing attack on Rachel Kolisi, claiming that she wants to capitalise on the separation.

"I don’t think the title has anything to do with sexuality, Musa. However, I find this woman insufferable 😐 Bro, we get it - You got divorced! Sorry! But now it’s become her whole identity; she just wants everyone to feel sorry for how heartbroken she is,” he vented.

Warras went further, arguing that Rachel should have handled the situation quietly, especially because she has children. He suggested she step away from the spotlight, deal with the matter privately, and stop acting as though she is the only person to have gone through a divorce.

He also claimed that Rachel’s life is not as difficult as she portrays it to be, pointing to what he believes was a generous divorce settlement.

Rachel Kolisi reveals a stress-related illness

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that on Sunday, 14 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi shared that she had been receiving treatment for an issue related to the pressure leading up to the announcement of the documentary.

Social media users responded with support and concern for her health, with some suggesting additional cities and virtual viewing options for the documentary screening.

