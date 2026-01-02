South African controversial rapper Shebeshxt recently made history, which made headlines

The Limpopo star became the first artist in Mzansi to win Song of the Year while he is behind bars

Many netizens were in awe about this revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Shebeshxt made history while in prison. Image: @shebeshxt.official

Source: Instagram

It seems like the controversial Limpopo star Shebeshxt started off the new year with big wins, even though he is behind bars after he got arrested for his previous road rage that took place last year.

On Thursday, 1 January 2026, an online user @PSAFLIVE stunned many netizens on social media after revealing that the Lekompo star, who had lost his daughter in a tragic car accident in 2024, had made history, becoming the first artist in South Africa to ever win the Song of the Year title while he is in prison.

The news, however, about the artist didn't impress everyone on social media, as some thought that it was disappointing that a criminal is being celebrated.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Shebe making history

Shortly after the news about the controversial rapper making history while in prison went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TumiTemo said:

"Everyday in this life, we all have a chance to rewrite history. Congratulations to him."

@Siboguzzman wrote:

"Me thinking life’s unfair…Then, remembering he’s winning behind bars, even the guards are probably bumping Song of the Year."

@billsXchills commented:

"Breaking records behind bars."

@khutsomatjie1 shared:

"History was made."

@MandDLw responded:

"God turning lemons to Lemonade, the witches who commented nonsense about him are burning and may their 2026 for them."

@Paxkle replied:

"Thobela FM made this possible for an artist who is charged with attempted murder, with multiple counts in ongoing cases, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Why would the station want its brand associated with a person of this calibre?! costly."

@RedUTD15 tweeted:

"This guys was going to run December, he really fumbled just because you want to play mr gangster."

FMbambi mentioned:

"But his behaviour is uncalled for, messed up his future in the music business, and I doubt if he will ever get out if found guilty. I wish most young people would learn from his mistakes."

@HKetero shared:

"Lack of discipline will end his career. Thugs never get wealthy, they get buried."

@Bman_Mman005 stated:

"Firstly, how did a song of someone who is accused of a crime and behind bars even be in a list of songs. Isn't his music supposed to be banned? Just for seriousness."

Netizens reacted to Shebeshxt making history. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt reveals that his girlfriend is pregnant

One of the reasons Shebeshxt gave in his bid to get released on bail was that his girlfriend was pregnant and thus needed him more.

Briefly News previously reported that the popular musician revealed the expected delivery date.

Source: Briefly News