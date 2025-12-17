South African popular Lekompo singer Shebeshxt recently appeared in court to find out the outcome of his bail application

An online user shared a clip where Shebe was denied bail on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shebe spending the festive season behind bars

Bathong, Shebeshxt's freedom has been cut short. The popular, controversial Lekompo rapper, who was arrested in November 2025 for his latest road rage and attempted murder, recently received the outcome of his bail application.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, the Ambulance hitmaker appeared at the Polokwane Magistrates Court in Limpopo, where he received the news that his bail application was denied by the magistrates after days of deliberations by the defence and the state.

Shebeshxt will remain in custody until February 2026 for his next court appearance. Many netizens felt bad that the musician would be spending the festive season behind bars without his family.

An online user @LimChronicle shared the clip of the star in court on Wednesday morning and captioned it:

"𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗛𝗫𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗔𝗜𝗟 The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has denied bail to Lekompo musician Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke. As a result, he will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 18 February 2026."

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt remaining behind bars

Shortly after it was made known that Shebeshxt was denied bail on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TshiamoM_ said:

"His fans blaming people for his downfall, saying they prayed for it, is dusting me off."

@smithOXYL wrote:

"The hate on him was a long-term investment; he didn’t see it coming."

@boitymelo1667 commented:

"People are forgetting shebe already had a criminal record on top of that. When he started, there was a period where he got arrested, then he came out after months. To add on to that, he had a pending case. He is not a first-time offender, so there was no way he was getting bail."

@NAPTONE_SA responded:

"We love him! But now it’s time..it was getting out of hand! Otla bowa ale sharp."

@Tshepisang13 replied:

"This is where I applaud the law. It supercedes social media roar, demands, it stands independent, but I wish the same with high-profile cases like TK Molefe."

@RedUTD15 stated:

"The community is pleased, one less thug in the streets, and it’s good to see the legal system is still working well. Attempted murder needs to be severely punished."

Police argue jail will rehabilitate Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that during the continuation of Shebeshxt's bail hearing on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, police made serious allegations against the Lekompo musician.

The investigating officer in this case alleged that being behind bars would be great for the Lekompo singer's rehabilitation.

