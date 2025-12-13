A woman in KZN showed people that she was able to experience a luxury treat without breaking the bank

The lady spent time out in nature and got to see wildlife, and she shared a tiktok post about how much everything cost

The TikTok that the lady shared received a lot of attention from people who were interested in spending time outdoors in Durban

A South African woman showed people that locals can experience a game drive without spending a lot of money. The lady shared a recent experience she paid for that was worth every rand.

A woman shared an affordable game drive in KZN. Image: @amanda_kayy_.

Source: TikTok

People commented on the woman's video and were impressed by her plug. Online users were raving about the clips she shared.

In a TikTok video, @amanda_kayy_ shared that she thoroughly enjoyed a game drive at Phezulu Safari and Lodge. The lady went sightseeing in the wild. The experience that is usually costly was significantly lower, and the lady came to share. The woman said the game drive once cost a total of R290. Spotted zebras and other African wildlife.

The young lady with the KZN game drive is often out enjoying nature. Image: @amanda_kayy_.

Source: Instagram

South Africa appreciates Game Drive plug

Many people thought the post the woman shared about her affordable game drive. Viewers were eager to try the game drive for themselves. Watch the game drive video and read people's comments below:

Warren Robert Duffield gushed over the young lady:

"This is he best kept secret! I had no idea it would be so amazing!!! 🤩"

Beverley Dias added:

"Thanks for the reminder. I last went here two years ago. Loved the experience."

usma🌈 exclaimed:

"Ayibo😩how didn’t I know about this. Thanks, sisi❤️"

Sbahle Sibiya 🦋 wrote:

"So affordable 😍"

Nonduh🌟🌟💎 🇿🇦 commented:

"Thanks for the plug, hun, ungaya lapha nezingabe?"

🙎🏽‍♀️💞 added:

"You’re so lucky, I went there for a sunset drive and saw only three animals."

Saitama231 wrote;

"As long as the big five is not there. I'm scared of those."

Khomza Led gushed:

"Thanks for the plug, sis. I called and booked today. Adults = R490 and kids = R190. It is still reasonable, plus it's an hour game drive👌🏽❤️."

Vinster said:

"I did this after a life-changing health event. It healed my soul."

_Mabeekay was said she saw the video too late:

"Not me seeing this when I just got back from Durban"

Lungisile Memela commented;

"Hope you enjoyed, kuhle impela ne atmosphere yakhona it's giving peace ..I can go back again, and I love the background music 🎶 🎵 😊"

Nosi MaMpanza reviewed the same game drive:

"Very rocky ride but worth it."

.pholoba2020 wished they had more animals:

"They don’t have all the animals lapho oe😩😩 Zincane iylwane abanazo."

