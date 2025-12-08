A South African woman shared everything that she spent in rands after travelling to Thailand

The lady posted a TikTok video detailing her travels, and many were fascinated by her experiences

People commented on the video that got people's attention as she shared travel experiences that are budget-friendly

A young woman travelling the world showed people how much it cost her to enjoy Bali. The woman posted all the expenses she incurred on a day of her holiday in an Asian country.

A South African woman shared Bali expenses for a day in a TikTok video. Image: @travelwithlindi

Source: TikTok

The details that the woman shared in a TikTok video received thousands of likes. People appreciated the woman who showed people that travelling well is all about budgeting.

In a TikTok video, @travelwithlindi shared that she visited Uluwatu in Bali. The woman showed the experiences she had, and how much they cost her. First, she had a meal that cost her R135. A matcha latte that she enjoyed cost her R73. She also enjoyed refreshments that cost her R41. The lady also used a scooter as transport, which cost her R16.

The travel vlogger shared that sushi in Bali costs R290. Her biggest expense of the day was the spa, which cost her R593. She had other stops for treats, including cookies. The traveller spent R1099 for the day in Bali. Her video ended with a monkey that took over her room.

A woman enjoyed Bali and shared her experiences. Image: Lukas Jahn

Source: UGC

South Africa stunned by Bali expenses

Many people commented on the woman @travelwithlindi's post with more questions about her travels. Online users raved about the Bali vlog. Watch the video and the answers to people's most common last questions below:

wildflowercee said:

"So the monkey....that's his room, neh?😭 Thanks for the detailed vid sis🥰"

buhlemoletsane wrote:

"This was so wholesome to watch - thank you❤️…I just have a question on the unexpected company part, was it the norm? ‘Cause planning my trip and yoh sana, such company? Angeke ngilunge."

❤️❤️wrote:

"Gorjasss, please do a total of your expenses. Thank you 🥰"

yona🌼 wanted more information:

"Hi there, did you do a solo trip to Bali? I’m asking because I also want to do a solo trip to Bali, but I’m just worried about being alone and safety. I know there are also groups going to Bali, but I really wanted to do the trip alone and not have a strict schedule during the trip."

Lebo said:

"Can’t wait. Loving the breakdown of your trip so detailed ❤"

Nanga 🐶🐥👩🏾‍🦱 wanted to travel:

"Guys, what if I take another gap year and this time go to Bali… mother doesn’t have to know 😭ahhh stress."

Charlton Olivier was curious about Bali:

"Is it expensive if you use your South African card? And should you rather have your spending money in cash?"

Other Briefly News stories about vacations

Source: Briefly News