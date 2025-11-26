A woman showed people that she is tapping into living a luxury life, and she does not have to break the bank

The lady posted a TikTok video of all the activities that she got up to after taking a vacation to Durban

Many South Africans appreciated the price breakdown that the woman gave, while showing people how much fun she had

A young lady posted a TikTok video detailing her recent trip to Durban. The TikTok content creator inspired others to treat themselves after showing how she was able to do so on a budget.

A TikTok video of a woman's Durban vacation on a budget went viral. Image: @tiisetsokunene

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman showing off her soft life amassed more than 10,000 likes. Many people commented on her video, raving about the affordable vacation she took.

In a TikTok video, @tiisetsokunene showed the trip that she took without spending too much money. One of her first expenses was the Wet and Wild Sea World combo, which was R366 per person. Next, she took the Zulumoon gondola ride for only R160 per person. She also got a Harbour boat cruise for 180 pp for an hour. She enjoyed lunch at the Oyster Box, which cost her R295. Her accommodation cost R3900 for four nights at The Sails apartments

Durban vacation activities woman paid for looked affordable. Image: Ojas Narappanawar / Pexels

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa impressed by budget trip

Many people thought that the young lady @tiisetsokunene did a great job keeping the cost low, but still having a luxurious experience in Durban. People appreciated the activities she recommended. Watch the video of the budget below:

_tle.mashile was impressed by the woman:

"Let me save this for my birthday next year ❤️"

Judy M appreciated the lady's beauty:

"You really looked breathtaking 🔥🔥🔥Thank you for plugging us with Durban on a budget 🙏"

fikilebakithy gushed:

"I’m coming tomorrow, thank you for this content, mama ❤️❤️"

Bubbly asked the woman:

"Where did you book the accommodation, mama?"

Tiisetso Kunene · Creator replied:

"The sails apartments mama."

iNtandokazi48 was eager for more information:

"Girl, which boat did you book? 🥰"

Tiisetso Kunene said:

"The name of the boat is Luxury Harbour Ocean Boat Cruise. I booked it through @FunThingsDurban at uShaka Marine.”

Priscilla Slabbert also asked:

"Hi hun, please help out on how you booked the harbour boat cruise."

Tiisetso Kunene replied:

"Hi, love, I booked it at Shaka Marine."

leeyahfabus said:

"Wait, babes, you look amazing, manje at the Oyster Box, do they do day visit, is there an entrance fee?"

Tiisetso Kunene exclaimed:

"Yes, love, they do allow day visits if you’re dining at their restaurant. Just a heads-up, the food is on the pricier side😅🙈 If you want the best views, I recommend calling ahead and reserving a table outside. The reservation itself is free."

Other Briefly News stories about Durban vacations

A woman told people how much she spent on a trip to Durban, and she only spent a few thousand rands.

People were impressed by a couple's trip to Durban in a heart-warming video.

South Africans could not stop raving about a woman who did the most to make her Durban vacation worthwhile.

Source: Briefly News