The lady made a video showing people all her expenses for a 5-day trip in the coastal area of South Africa

Online users were inspired to travel in South Africa a whole lot more after seeing how she pulled it off with a reasonable budget

A creator on TikTok made a video for local travellers. The lady spent some time in Durban and did it on a budget.

A woman went on a five-day Durban vacation, and she spent a reasonable amount. Image: @explore.with_nonnny

The video by the young lady received thousands of likes. People thanked the young lady for making helpful content.

Woman travels to Durban on budget

@explore.with_nonny posted a video of herself having fun in Durban for 5 days. The lady spent less than R4k over her stay and made a video of the cost breakdown.

How much did women spend in Durban?

In the video, the creator @explore.with_nonny details her flight cost R600, she stayed at Durban Spa and spent 500 on groceries. The lady also spent $400 on an Ocean Basket lunch and had a taste of adventure by shark diving for R230. She spent R15 added to uShaka Marine World.

The lady also had lunch on the Water Point waterfront for R150 the South Beach markets set her back by R250. The lady had a very serious experience on a gondola cruise for R70. Finally, the lady flew back to Jo'burg for R550. Watch the rest of her expenses which summed up to R3 745 in the picture post.

SA impressed by woman's Durban vacation

Many people were impressed by the woman for having a budget-friendly vacation. Netizens applauded the lady for finding such affordable flights.

Sboniso Ntshalintshali asked:

'Accommodation was how much if you don't mind about price? And for how long?"

Explore with Nonny, the creator answered;

"Their rates start at ±1.2k for a 2 sleeper apartment, off peak season. Durban spa is a 3.5 Star beach front resort though."

Dylan Maduray wondered;

"And you never get robbed? Aiii different Durban you went girl."

Ericson joked:

"Yiyo le shark diving eyenze imermaid yashiya umsila wayo."

missblerh wanted details"

"What was the mode of transport babes?"

Explore with Nonny explained:

"Mostly walked. Only used an Uber to the airport, Harbour and views at 25 which wasn't even a lot. Probably spent ±R,500 on Uber cause of promo codes too."

