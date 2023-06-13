An American tourist made a TikTok video sharing his first impressions of South Africa

Budget-conscious people couldn't help but point out that Mzansi is only affordable for tourists

He also received a wave of positive reactions, but some social media users said the currency exchange rate makes it hard for locals to enjoy the country too

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

American TikTok travel vlogger gave his first impressions of Mzansi, commenting on the food, people and costs. Image: Chris - Authentic Travelling

Source: TikTok

An American TikTok travel vlogger is gaining favour with many South Africans after releasing a vlog with the caption:

"First impressions in South Africa"

The young, friendly gent is currently visiting Durban and has nothing but praise for the country.

US TikTok travel vlogger rates food and people of Durban

Chris has been exploring South Africa and posting wholesome content of his travels on his TikTok account, Chris - Authentic Travelling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He mentioned how friendly Mzansi people are and highlighted the good weather, tasty food and how cheap everything is for people using US dollars.

He even said South Africa is "really cheap" compared to other African countries.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to American TikTok vlogger saying South Africa is cheap

Though locals were flattered by his kind words for the country despite the current problems, his flaunting of how he stays at 5-star hotels for $60 rubbed netizens the wrong way.

Read some of the comments below:

Lerato couldn't believe he said SA living is cheap:

"Cheap??? I'm barely surviving."

Ntsaki looked at the upside of a weak rand:

"Guys for us it isn't cheap but for them it is, and by him doing this more people will come to South Africa, boosting our economy."

Keeping it Fit with Tubz couldn't relate to his spending:

"Lost me at it's very cheap."

shermanmutsakani3 said:

"Bro you should compare how much dollars are worth in rands."

Millionaires Mindset said Chris overpriced the steak:

"Bro is capping. A good steak is around $200."

Jeremia Mosia agreed that SA is very cheap:

"You need to move around the world to understand that South Africa is cheap. I agree with you my G."

Nhasist said cheap for foreigners not earning in rands:

"It’s only cheap if you don’t earn in rands, LOL. I’m glad you enjoyed SA."

Sim said it like it is:

"It’s cheap FOR YOU not for us."

US tourists swear off Durban after getting mugged in broad daylight, SA not surprised: "Who can blame them?"

In another story involving American tourists, Briefly News reported on the mugging of an elderly American couple visiting Durban.

Peter Livingston and George Eighmeny were on a weekend visit to Durban when they were robbed in broad daylight on Sunday, 19 February.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News