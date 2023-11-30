A woman made a big first step for her son with a decision that involved Investec bank services

The lady showed people how she was instilling financial literacy in her young son, who was excited

Many people were impressed by the mother's initiative to start exposing her son to financial responsibility

A woman proudly presented her son with a thoughtful gift. The lady filmed a video of her son's special moment.

A TikTok video of a mother gifting with an Investec bank account motivated other parents. Image: TikTok/ @pridemsweli / Getty Images / PixelCatchers

Viewers were fascinated by the video of the young child. The kid was excited after getting his surprise and got over 3K likes.

Mom opens Investec account for child

@pridemsweli posted a video of how excited her son was to get his Investec account. In the video, he opened a box that had his bank card and everything he needed to access his banking.

Watch the clip:

TikTok users applaud mom's Investec choice

People thought the bank account for children was a great idea. Netizens commented on the video, applauding the mom's choice of bank.

odeliamathabathe was impressed:

"Best decision ever ❤️ Opening a bank account for your child is priceless. I always make my son pay for his lunch and things when we go out."

Junior_M said:

"You guys have money, minimum deposit is R100K."

titi_smallnose wrote:

"Lol, I want to get one for my boy. How much is the kiddies' one? Bank charges-wise?"

Maggie _Sly commented:

"My 9-year-old has been bugging me for a bank card. Sizani. (Help.)"

Mrs Twani added:

"Good job, mommy. Let’s open unite trusts for our kids, guys. I do them all the time."

@Doyalove said:

"Will mom educate the other moms, please?"

Victor WoodZ commented:

"I felt it's my responsibility as a big bro and I opened that one from Standard Bank for my 13-year-old young bro."

