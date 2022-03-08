A video was posted on Twitter that showed off a new electronic piggy bank and how it can be used

The piggy bank still had the traditional function of storing money away as saving but owners could also access their funds by opening it with their fingerprints and password

Tweeps were so impressed by the gadget that they revealed they wanted it for themselves even though they were no longer kids

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Saving cash has taken on a new form as shown by a video posted on Twitter of a smart piggy bank that can be opened using a fingerprint.

The video was posted by a lady named Phindi, who claimed:

"Kids should start learning to save from an early age."

This is a fact that Tweeps agreed upon.

An electronic piggy bank that helps children save money has impressed peeps online, adults want it for themselves. Image: @Miss_PhindiM/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video that Phindi on Twitter was accompanied with instructions on how Tweeps can buy the smart piggy bank for kids. Some hilariously stated that they'd rather buy it for themselves.

Jokingly enquiring about making a loan from his child, @ShimmyHarris asked:

"Does it have a key? Just in case I need to borrow..."

@mic_mundi was sceptical of the saving device:

Expressing her desire to get it for herself, @_k_amog_elo said:

"I low-key want this for myself ."

@space_cadete agreed with the statement above:

Woman who has been saving every month finds only R220 in her piggy bank

In a surprising twist, Briefly News reported that a lady has took to social media to share her shocking discovery after some weeks of piggy bank saving.

The lady identified on Facebook as Olori Worldbest narrated how she began saving money in the piggy bank after buying the wooden box in August.

According to Olori, she began depositing R37 per day towards what she tagged Detty December. Olori said she took a record of the figures and stopped when it got to R777.

Source: Briefly News