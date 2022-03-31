Viral photos of men making withdrawals at ATMs with their girlfriends keeping watch were posted on Twitter and it seems many can relate

Peeps rolled on the floor laughing at the guys, who appear to be under duress, while others joking said the ladies were totally entitled to "draw" their share and monitor expenses

Many noticed that most of the snaps were of young men withdrawing from Captitec, which led to jokes being made about that bank in particular

Daniel Marven, known for his frequent, hilarious tweets, had followers in stitches with a series of pics he posted on Twitter. The photos show men withdrawing from Capitec ATMs with their partners close by. He captioned the hilarious images:

"Majita, we are in trouble."

Several men were captured with their lovers close-by while withdrawing money. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter are busting and many can relate to having their wages "held hostage". Similar pics were shared in the comment section, which led to people making fun of male Capitec users. Others jokingly agreed that girlfriends are entitled to their baes' money.

@MossPicanto shared a funny meme:

@BlaqGalmagic said:

"There's no trouble imali mayiqale ekhaya kuthengwe ukudla (salaries must be used for priorities such as groceries). It seems like banking with Capitec gets you a girlfriend, I should consider that yaz."

@Dumsani_M_Mnisi chose a meme:

@aubrey_sizwe said:

"We're in trouble but you won't see any man after the ladies at an ATM. Somebody post that, please."

Man treats bae to shopping trip, hilariously makes her solve math sum for ATM pin

In a related story Briefly News, a local man had social media users laughing after placing some interesting conditions on his girlfriend's latest shopping spree. It seems the gentleman will let his lady spend a ridiculous amount of cash on his bank card if she could solve his ATM pin.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared a snap of the written message the hilarious lover-boy left his lady. He sarcastically captioned the post:

"This guy knows how to treat his woman for sure."

South Africans were also super shocked by the post. Many ladies hilariously remarked that they'd get their brainy friends to solve the equation, while some people argued that no solution to the equation would offer a 4-digit ATM pin.

