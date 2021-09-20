A local man has SA in stitches after offering his lady a shopping spree on one very humourous condition

To get the pin to the young man's bank card, the spoilt lady has to solve an equation that might just reveal the answer

Naturally, social media users were left laughing at the silly man's conditions and headed to the comments section to react

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man has social media users laughing after placing some interesting conditions on his girlfriends latest shopping spree. It seems the gentleman will let his lady spend a ridiculous amount of cash on his bank card if she can solve his ATM pin.

A local man is making his lady solve a math equation to get his ATM pin. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared a snap of the written message the hilarious lover-boy left his lady.

"This Guy knows how to treat his woman for sure," he sarcastically captioned the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans were also super shocked by the post. Many ladies hilariously remarked that they'd get their brainy friends to solve the equation while some people argued that no solution to the equation would offer a 4-digit ATM pin.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@McColzos said:

"She'll just call the mathematician she knows from next door."

@TauMerrily said:

"And I don't know of any bank account pin that is made up of only two digits."

@SelloMokhari1 said:

"She must go and tap not more than R100 per transaction, eish she will need more than a year to make just 1 withdrawal."

@Perseverance_NS said:

"Ya'll please meet the man of the year..."

@Maphela_Moekets said:

"Why is the license there?"

@Siphe43759868 said:

"I don't know maths but I would get my friends to help me out with this one."

@ntomb_zee said:

"I'm so confused nami."

"Count us out": Lady shares pic of 'cash bouquet', SA gents have mixed reactions

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman sharing a snap of her extravagant bouquet of flowers has caused some mixed reactions from social media users, especially Mzansi's gents. The lady proudly flaunted her 'money bouquet' which featured many R100 notes.

While it's unclear who she received the flowers from, many people speculate it came from a boyfriend or husband.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven encouraged all men to package similarly 'monied' gifts for their ladies.

"Ladies, May you receive this from your boyfriends and husbands," he captioned his post.

Unfortunately, the post gathered a lot of hate from South African's gents who just could not deal with normalising cash gifts for their ladies. One man hilariously remarked that if she wants money she must go work herself.

Check out some of the other humorous comments below:

@JimKhutsMametja said:

"Yoh too much money... some boyfriends are rich."

@LangaMasondo said:

"Ladies this is demeaning n shallow clean, praising money maybe a low romantic opinion find it derogatory what happened to just buying flowers coz she means the world to you you ninjas are killing everything."

@Irischawane said:

"Married almost 6yrs, I'll get the money, "the flowers for what? Your car needs tyres"

@MotebuJnr said:

"Encourage them to go to work hao."

@Freedom_Mngoma said:

"Gents, Gents, Gents hear me out. Please focus. She made this herself to create content.

"Do not lose focus and do these unnecessary things in real life. This is for Social Media Content."

@Palabadi10 said:

"People pay to be in relationships."

Source: Briefly.co.za