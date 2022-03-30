A lady posted a pic of a steel bin on Twitter that she received from bae and shared that he built it

The woman revealed that her area has plenty of monkeys that tear through her trash and the gift is perfect

Tweeps praised the lady's man for the thoughtful gift and his talent, while some shared their encounters with monkeys

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A woman showed off the gift that she received from bae, a caged bin that she could use to keep monkeys away from her rubbish.

The lucky lady explained in her post:

"We have monkeys that tear our bins apart."

A lady shared a post about her boyfriend's thoughtful gift of a steel bin and touched many Saffas online. Image: @Zamanduli_N/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Many people on Twitter were impressed by the lady's boyfriend and urged her to keep him. Some confirmed the nuisance that monkeys cause in Durban, South Africa. Others lamented the fact that their steel bins keep getting looted by amaphara (loiterers).

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@RipWhatYouSow said:

"Wena this is so cute man. He must sell them to other people as well. Love it"

@Nqoerna1 said:

"Ama boyfriend angempela acabangayo (real boyfriends who are thoughtful)❤️"

@Mis_Thobile showed the "terrorists":

@Yourhighnessdmz said:

"Monkeys are problem in Durban, they stole my whole Checkers packet at home. Eggs, grapes, Five Roses, NikNaks. They got full and left some chips on the floor."

@Sbuda55570724 said:

@gcume_akhile said:

"That's a husband material. You need to elevate him."

@nkulikankuli said:

"I guess you don't have nyaope boys in your area cause this won't last one night in my hood."

“That’s cute”: Man shows off lovely gifts bae bought for them, South Africans react

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a young South African man showed off a special gift from his girlfriend and how he was really stoked with the gesture. The social media user’s post attracted massive reactions from followers.

Phakamani, going by @BrightMclight, posted an image of two cellphones that were bought by his lover on Twitter. The sweet bae got matching covers as well.

The message on the matching covers seemed to reaffirm the undying love his bae had for the guy and many South Africans also fell in love with the gesture.

The post reads:

“Bae bought us this.”

Source: Briefly News