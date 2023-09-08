A TikTok video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a woman from Mpumalanga dancing to amapiano music, only to be interrupted by her playful dog.

This endearing moment has gone viral, amassing over 5.4 million views and warming the hearts of viewers in Mzansi.

Netizens were impressed by the woman and how she handled the unexpected interruption so well

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A woman from Mpumalanga is becoming popular online because of her video of dancing to amapiano music, but her dog interrupted the moment. Images: @lindomhlabane/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Mpumalanga woman's TikTok video of her amapiano dance routine was unexpectedly interrupted by her playful dog, captivating the hearts of millions online.

TikTok of dog trends

The video, which has now amassed over 5.4 million views, took social media by storm, leaving Mzansi and the world surprised and delighted. The video showcases Lindo Mhlabane energetically dancing to the catchy beats of amapiano.

Just as she hits a move, the furry friend decides it's the perfect moment to join in on the fun. The dog's impromptu jumping and enthusiasm steal the show, resulting in a hilarious dance moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi howls at TikTok video

Netizens praised the woman for her good-natured response to the unexpected interruption. Many expressed how brave she was when the dog tried to jump on her, while some did not like how the dog reacted.

People flooded the comments section and said:

@Mrs Mom shared:

"People who own dogs understand."

@Mulefe861 joked:

"My mind is telling me something."

@Nascent1Samson shared:

"The dog didn’t realise they’re outside."

@Coolfestus14 said:

"Dogs always have their favourite person."

@Anto laughed:

"Mama weeeh, me at 1am laughing so hard.if there was a thug in my house , he would run thinking I am a mad woman."

@Buhle Sikobi said:

"That shows you have a good connection with that dog."

@slimPulawa shared:

"The dog is enjoying the challenge, a very peaceful animal."

Owner wraps dog on back

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about another dog owner who was tired of her dog disrupting her daily duties.

She placed her fur baby on the back to continue her work. The dog was too aggressive for her good, and the owner agreed this was the best way to keep it calm.

South Africans trolled her and reminded her what would happen the day the dog decided to loosen its bowels on her back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News