A video on TikTok went viral as a man was putting on a performance and got interrupted by his pit bull

The man continues to try dancing while playfighting with his dog, which was high energy in the clip

While pit bulls have a questionable reputation, the video shows this owner having a blast with his pet

A video went viral after people saw a man and his pitbull go at it. The dog breed is known for being dangerous, but this video showed the dog behaving like any other.

A man on TikTok tried to dance but got interrupted by his playful pit bull. Image: @bbyquan3

The video was hilarious as it combined dance and a cute dog. The funny video was a viral hit and got over 500 000 likes.

Owner vs pit bull has online viewers cackling

A creator, @bbyquan3, was trying to film a TikTok dance video when his pit bull got involved. In the video, the dog jumped and growled to distract the owner, who ended up in a funny tussle with the hound. Watch the video below:

Pit bull cracks people up with his mischief

Despite pit bulls' notoriety as dangerous, many owners continue to show they are like any other dog. The video was a hit as people saw how well the owner played with his dog.

Grace chi commented:

"Tthe dog is like "how many times did I warn you not to do this again"

Authwell Geraud commented:

"Who won?! "

Angie commented:

"Are you ok? He legit attacked you "

Junior Owuor commented:

"The dog was like noooo we never rehearsed that bro "

✨Goldfish✨ commented:

"He gave you a two piece and a biscuit "

"Right call": SA laughs at loose pit bull that forced a man to make quick U-turn

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have been hyper-alert and fearful of pit bulls after the dog breed has been grabbing headlines for killing humans.

A man with the handle @LOZAAH on Twitter shared his close encounter with a pit bull on the street.

He said he saw the pit bull scouting the streets while standing on top of a wall and decided to change his direction.

