A man ended up jogging for his life after a pit bull got loose and locked in on him as a target to chase and take down

The jogger's exercise time went left after he noticed that a pit bull was charging at him from behind

The video of the out-of-control hound terrified people and most were impressed by how the jogger stayed calm

A pit bull was agitated while on a walk with its owner. Things escalated when a jogger passed by the dog which sent it reeling.

A man was jogging when a pit bull chased him and people were in awe of his reaction. Image: Amaia Aparicio/skaman306

Source: Getty Images

People were angry at the owner of the pet who did very little to stop the attack. Many people were convinced that the woman had no idea how to control her dog.

Man avoids pit bull bite and amazes netizens

A video on TikTok got to 4.2 million views with people in awe of how a man avoided a pit bull bite. The clip shows that he was joking when an owner failed to control her pit bull when it got loose and attacked.

In the video, the man explains that he was bobbing and weaving trying to avoid a bite from the dog. Watch the full video below:

Pit bulls have a bad rep for attacking people and sometimes killing them. People in the comments discussed how they always get nervous about big dogs. Some peeps said that the owner was to blame for being unable to control their pet.

Milktea913 commented:

"I'm sorry but if you get a big dog you have to know there might be a point in your life that ur gonna have to full body tackle and hold that dog down."

Christina commented:

"I never trusted leashes. That’s why I always did a harness."

sand_dancers commented:

"It’s nearly always the wrong kind of people who buy this breed of dog and don’t have control over it."

PFffft commented:

"Imagine if it was a child or someone not as agile or fast etc."

Keira commented:

"If you have a reactive dog or even just a big dog, you should always have a harness and collar."

Jessica commented:

"Thankfully it wasn’t a child or a small dog! How scary."

Lord__Tobirama commented:

"'Princess would never.'"

Elizabeth Guijosa commented:

"It’s so sad, when 100% all pit bull owners say they will not attack."

Heart of Gold commented:

"If you're gonna have a big dog please be mindful that a harness is much better than a collar leash...glad he's ok."

user4021230546615 commented:

"Probably not the first time for this dog"

Huckleberry commented:

"The jogger is so smart dude, so many people would have freaked out and ran."

