An alleged intruder was mauled to death by a pit bull in the North West province on Saturday morning

The man was reportedly a tavern customer that returned to the closed premises after hours and jumped over the wall

The police said the tavern owner had unleashed his dogs after he closed his establishment like he usually does

A man in the North West was mauled to death by a pit bull. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

RUSTENBURG - A 39-year-old man was mauled to death on Saturday morning at a tavern in Mogwase in the North West.

The Police Spokesperson, Amanda Funani, said Floyd Metsileng, viciously attacked in the early morning, was a customer at the tavern.

Funani added that the owner asked all the customers to leave the tavern at closing time, and he locked the gates before unleashing his dogs, reported IOL.

Mestileng allegedly returned to the tavern after it was closed, jumped over the wall to enter the premises, and was attacked.

"He climbed over the wall and a dog [a pit bull] attacked him. Ambulance and police were called. The man was certified dead at the scene. We registered an inquest. Police are still investigating."

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Rustenburg said the owner surrendered both of his dogs upon their arrival.

The National SPCA confirmed with News24 that the two pit bulls were euthanised after the incident.

"It is unfortunate that we have to deal with yet another pit bull mauling incident. SPCA policy is that we do not rehome aggressive animals, so we had no choice but to euthanise the dogs," Appalsamy said.

South Africa's comments on social media are below:

@Lebothekid wrote:

"Entlek, why are pit bulls all of a sudden doing the most lately?"

@ChrisRathogwa stated:

"Blame the owner, not the pit bull. The owner must ensure that the pit bull gets proper training so that it never mauls any human being."

@Imelchisedek asked:

"So the dog was at the tavern, drinking, when it suddenly had a squabble with a man, and now the man is dead. Did anyone call the police?"

@SimphiweTwala15 mentioned:

"No owners of these pit bulls must be held accountable seriously. We can't continue like this in this country, hearing about pit bull victims now and then."

@Bourne_JasonC said:

"The man was an intruder that climbed over the fence into the property!"

