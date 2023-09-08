This mom laughed when she saw her toddler daughter on top of the kitchen counter playing with the kettle

TikTok user @prettyfacesbypree shared a video showing how high her baby climbed to get to the SMEG kettle

South African people were laughing at the toddler antics while stressing about the expensive kettle

This mom found her toddler daughter on the kitchen counter playing with her SMEG kettle. Footage of the incident left Mznasi people sweating and laughing – toddlers will have you stressed.

Source: TikTok

SMEG kettles are not cheap, but kids will stop at nothing to get what they want, and this video is proof of that.

Toddler climbs kitchen counter to get to SMEG kettle

TikTok user @prettyfacesbypree shared a video which showed her baby girl on the kitchen counter fiddling with her expensive SMEG kettle.

This little Miss had to summit some tall draws the get to that kettle, lol, but it did not stop her. See the funny video below:

Mzansi laughs and stresses over the video

People laughed as they knew toddlers are wild. Knowing the price of those kettles, some people prayed that the little girl did not break it or, worse, fall off the counter herself.

Here are some of the comments from amused viewers:

@MamaBear82:

"Oh my goodness, she's such a cutie! Kids will be kids! "

@ExploringParenthood:

"The adventures of parenthood, never a dull moment! "

@manxele Khumalo:

"Just like my son on top of the TV stand dancing."

@user2567670551708:

" I’m not ready."

@LeboMol:

"She behaves like my son, we rest when he is asleep."

@Kundai Maradze:

"I’ve got so many kweshins."

@Superlove26:

"Yoooh ayi these kids will be the death of us."

Source: Briefly News