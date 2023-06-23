A South African woman from Polokwane revealed how her RDP house looked inside after being away

The video posted on TikTok shows the house looking rather messy, with several items out of place

Despite being in a mess, the home boasts stylish décor and modern appliances leaving many netizens impressed

A woman from Polokwane took to social media to show off her impressive RDP house's interior.

A woman's RDP house boasts stylish décor and modern appliances. Image: @lemo_lucia/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The government-subsidised housing programme, also known as the RDP programme, provides beneficiaries with a fully built house that is provided free of charge by the Government.

Woman shows off messy yet stylish RDP house

TikTok user @lemo_lucia posted a video showing her house left in quite a mess after leaving it for a few days.

@lemo_lucia takes viewers on a quick scan around the house, where many things can be seen out of place and lying on the floor or furniture.

Although the home was in a state, it is easy to see that she has a lovely home which boasts stylish décor and modern appliances.

"I always leave my RDP like thi,s and I expect to come back to a clean house ," @lemo_lucia wrote.

SA peeps impressed with woman's RDP house

According to House Beautiful, when you live in a small house or apartment, fitting in everything you need is difficult. Trying to fit everything and make it look good is an even bigger challenge, but this woman appears to have mastered this very well.

Netizens responded with positive comments, complimenting the home's interior.

Leadership said:

"RDP" ya di SMEG."

Tebogo H Moloto commented:

"Wow, what a cosy setup ….but it’s not an actual RDP neh ."

Momo responded:

"Top billing RDP."

NGWANA MURIEL ️‍ commented:

"It's so cosy and well put together."

Ntokozo_M wrote:

"Lovely though, can I please see your kitchen unit hle ."

Gloria said:

"Your house is beautiful, neh."

Ma'am Lala❤ reacted:

"Why the hell did I find your account after such a long time, though ."

Source: Briefly News