One woman showed off her unconventional home made from a converted shipping container

Shipping containers are extensively used in the shipping industry for the transportation of cargo

According to the woman, the home is valued at R150K, sparking differing views on her TikTok post

After showing off her unique and unconventional home, a woman left many South Africans impressed.

A woman's 1-room container home valued at R150k, Mzansi had intrigued. Image: @kiyahdice/TikTok

Woman shows off her unique home in video

A video posted on TikTok by @kiyahdice shows photos of a container that has been converted into a living space. The unfurnished space comprises a neat one-room with a separate toilet/bathroom area.

According to the woman, the home is valued at R150K.

According to Marine Insight, shipping containers are a ubiquitous sight in the shipping industry, where they are used to transport goods around the world. However, these versatile containers are also finding new life in a variety of innovative ways outside of the shipping industry.

Container Sales Group states that in recent years, shipping containers have become a popular choice for homes, as they are relatively inexpensive and can be easily moved.

SA peeps react to the container home

Although there were a few sceptics, many people responded to the video with positive comments, saying they, too, would invest in a container home.

user2862126365181 commented:

"Wangakhokha bayayilayisha."

Mantourh said:

"Wow i like it ngaxaban nomunt ngiqubul indlu yam ngphuma kanje ."

@Mathabane wrote:

"Ukushisha nokubanda ngingayini ."

Andisiwe responded:

"I would buy this anytime bendinyela ndithuthe umzi wam ndihambe ."

TOP GY wrote:

"Good morning. I love the space. I would like to know how much are they going for and how do I contact you. I'm interested on a 2 bed 2 bath one, please."

Mahlakoeve replied:

"This is a really good investment trust me, you can relocate anytime you want abago tena bo makhi ."

