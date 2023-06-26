A video of a woman showing off an outdoor entertainment area of her house has been doing the rounds online

In the TikTok post, the woman shared that the space was ideal for hosting people and events without guests frequenting her house

Many people were impressed by the space and complimented the unique and innovative space

A woman made quite an impression online after showing off her outdoor entertainment area on social media.

In a video posted on TikTok by @nolizontlamba1, the woman shows the space which features a stand-alone building with an open plan. It also has braai area, a fire place and benches and a table and chair setup.

"This multi-functional setup simplifies things for me…whether I am hosting umcimbi, party, or chilling. It eliminates people going in the house and keeps everything in order, safe from unpredictable weather conditions," the woman wrote.

Watch the video below:

House parties are great because everyone is comfortable as they socialise and end up having a memorable time together. Being the host of such a party can be a bit of a pain since you have to clean up the place after the guests are gone, India Times states.

This woman has a solution and advised other wives to consider having such a space in their homes too.

As fun, as it can be to have people over, it can also feel vulnerable, especially in the age of Instagram-perfect homes. “One of the most intimidating thoughts is having people come into your space and judge you,” says Melissa Maker of Clean My Space.

I am an African said:

Beautiful. Please kindly makes us another video...slower in pace. Please and thank you

SobahleM wrote:

"Kwaze kwakuhle, nice setup."

Mantombi said:

"Ngiyathanda❤ lana kuhle, usebenzile dade."

Daisy Mkhonza commented:

"This is genius. I love the idea of people not frequenting inside the house. even those saying they are cold there's a plan. cooks outside."

Makhosonke Manyoni replied:

"Next time use fire bricks and high-heat cement for it to last long."

Xoliswa_Tolo responded:

"Very wise.Inhle ndawo yakho ngyayvuma mina."

user61529631007106 said:

"Wuuuuuu yaze yayinhle intoI wish ngingayibona eduze."

Mpumalanga woman builds dream home for her family from scratch

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman from Mpumalanga known as @LaidySmall on TikTok touched South Africans with her story. The businesswoman uploaded a video of a house she built for her family.

The post is nearing the 300 000 mark with over 11 000 likes. People across the country were amazed by how much she achieved by being raised by different relatives because she lost her parents.

Online users were definitely in their feels and applauded the lady for wanting more and doing better.

