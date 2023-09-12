A video of a teacher's inappropriate behaviour trended on X and enraged millions of netizens worldwide

The footage displayed the woman hugging and giving the kids high fives, but what troubled people was her kissing some students on the lips

The incident spread fast on the platform, and people expressed their anger in the viral clip's comments

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A female teacher was called out for her behaviour on social media. Image: @DAMIADENUGA

Source: Twitter

A young female teacher is going viral on social media platforms for kissing her young students on the lips.

Teacher's behaviour questioned

She is seen in a video giving her pupils three options: a hug, a kiss and a high five when they leave the classroom.

People called her behaviour inappropriate. They were disturbed by her pecking the young primary school kids like she was used to it.

Video of teacher trends on X

An X user, @DAMIADENUGA posted the video on the platform, and it exploded. He captioned the clip that got 10 million views:

Watch this video and say your mind. This is a safe space.

See the video below:

X users bash female teacher

Some netizens claimed the teacher's behaviour was criminal and that she should be locked up. Others argued that the woman got carried away and meant no harm.

Read some of the comments below:

@BeyondDisebo said:

"I think they just need to have a talk with her that there's no need to do all of that. Kids can just leave in peace."

@RejiYates wrote:

"It’s beyond talking. No one will 'talk' to a man who’s kissing children on the lips. She needs to be in jail."

@unexplained94 added:

"Not even a kiss on the cheek or forehead. Far too familiar with people’s kids."

@teelatisha tweeted:

"On the lips too, what the hell?"

@Ashylimyia commented:

"The fact she thought she ate this. Another reason why I’m homeschooling. People do TOO much."

@slayfineasfff stated:

"I feel like the intentions were pure but nah sis."

@KhumaloDanica added:

"She shouldn't be around kids."

Video of High School boy rubbing and kissing teacher’s head causes a stir, TikTok video gets 1 million views

In another article, Briefly News reported that a teacher was caught on camera explaining his coursework to two High School students at his desk.

One of the boys can be seen in the TikTok video caressing the teacher's head; he even landed a peck on his head after the brief lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News