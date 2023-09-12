A young woman from the Eastern Cape has taken to TikTok to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for the opportunities that have come her way

In the video, the lady shared all the equipment she got from her new teaching job

Many people have praised the woman for her courage and determination and for using her platform to speak out about the importance of education and opportunity

A young woman from the Eastern Cape has thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa for the opportunities that have come her way.

Woman thanks President Ramaphosa

TikTok user @sinentlahla53 posted a video on her page after she landed a contract job as an assistant teacher. The young educator who had been struggling to find a job after graduating and applied for many positions but was unsuccessful.

In the video, she added that she was grateful to the government for creating these opportunities for people like her. Through her new job, she was able to buy several household appliances, electric gadgets and furniture, showcasing what she has achieved so far since landing a job.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates teacher

The woman's story is an inspiration to other young people who are struggling to find jobs. It shows that there are opportunities available, even in difficult times. Peeps were inspired by her story and congratulated her on landing a job as an assistant teacher.

People throughout South Africa flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Mbali shared:

"May God continue to bless you."

@Sunshine commented:

"You are very disciplined and intelligent well done."

@AyandaNonkosi_X said:

"When they say the youth of today is lazy.. kuphi??"

@sam motivated:

"Your permanent job is coming. You will do great an mighty things."

@Luthando suggested:

"You should be my financial adviser yhoooweee... your level of discipline."

@AmahleMsomi said:

"Y'all never talk about big moves made by 2000 huns."

