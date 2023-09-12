In a powerful TikTok video, a woman shared her inspiring journey of resilience and pushing through dark times

She courageously overcame the trials of two failed marriages and emerged triumphant as a homeowner

Through determination and unwavering perseverance, she transformed her life, defying the odds and achieving the dream of owning a home

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A young woman shares a video of her exciting journey of starting over again after two failed marriages. Images: @nosihlendaba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A brave woman has shared her incredible journey of resilience and determination on TikTok.

Woman's inspiring video

TikTok user @nosihlendaba faced two failed marriages but refused to be defeated by life's challenges. Instead, she embarked on a remarkable path to rebuilding her life, which she now shares with her daughter.

In an emotional video, she candidly shares her story and the trials she experienced during her two marriages and the tough choices she had to make for the sake of her child. Despite the hardships, she maintained her unwavering spirit. Starting her own business was a turning point. With unwavering dedication, she bought properties to rent it out and now has two properties under her name. Through that she was able to buy a house for her and her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Video inspires Mzansi

Her story serves as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through perseverance and hard work.Her TikTok video has struck a chord with many, serving as an inspiration to believe in the possibility of transformation and resilience when faced with life's challenges

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@wezo9428 complimented:

"You look beautiful."

@Shaz said:

"What can we say.Women are always right."

@despicable me shared:

"Must be nice being a woman. Me imma keep saying, marriage laws need to be revisited."

@Z’phezinhle commented:

"May God protect you my friend!!!"

@Thobeka Black joked:

"We move bhabha."

@@Ndlovukazi applauded:

"Well done dear, keep moving so inspired."

Minnie Dlamini's failed marriage

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about South African media personality Minnie Dlamini who was finally opening up about her failed marriage to Quinton Jones.

The star said she never imagined getting divorced or raising her two-year-old son as a single parent.

Minnie however admitted that there were red flags that were ignored on both sides and she feels she should have picked what was right for her before making a commitment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News