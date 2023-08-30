Mondli Makhoba got candid on his first marriage to an Australian woman when he was in his early 20s

The actor and entrepreneur's marriage ended for various reasons after they had two children

He lifted the lid on why they ended up getting divorced, citing cultural beliefs as the main cause

Mondli Makhoba opened up about his past on a YouTube podcast called Health Matters Podcast.

'Shaka iLembe' star Mondli Makhoba said cultural differences and the fact that his ex-wife cheated on him resulted in his marriage ending. Image: @mondliemakhoba

Source: Instagram

Mondli reveals he was married in his 20s

Dr Fundile Nyati invited Mondli Makhoba on her show titled The Celebration of Women by Men, where he got candid about his failed marriage.

On the topic of his first marriage, Mondli shared why he and his ex-wife got divorced.

As a family man, Mondli decided to settle down when he was 22 years old. The mother of his two children is Australian, so their backgrounds and cultural beliefs were different. This resulted in the failure of their marriage.

“I was married to an Australian woman and we have two kids today, but it did not work because of many things, but mostly our cultural differences,” said the actor.

Mondli says infidelity also played a part in divorce

The former The Wife star also delved deeper into his marital woes, saying his ex-wife also cheated on him.

He claimed that he once shared a cup of coffee with the man with whom his ex-wife had an affair.

That was not all, Mondli spoke candidly about another one of his failed relationships. He admitted that he is a man who allows himself to express whatever emotion he feels — and that includes crying.

The actor candidly said his ex-partner would say he was not man enough because he allowed himself to be vulnerable around her and cry.

Mondli finds love again

A light at the end of the tunnel for the Shaka iLembe star as he has found love at the hands of another woman.

Mondli often shares pictures with Nokuphila Sibiya and, at some point, even walks the red carpet with her.

