The well-sought-after Mondli Makhoba is off the market as a picture of him and his lover goes viral

Gossip vlogger Musa Khawula shared a photo on Twitter showing the happy couple at an event

Social media users thought the couple is well-suited together but were more concerned about Makhoba's love scenes

One of South Africa's national crushes, Mondli Makhoba, is not on the market.

Mondli Makhoba is off the market and happily taken by Nokuphila Sibisi. Images: @mondlimakhoba, @lungelo_mpangase

Source: Instagram

Bhut'omdala is taken and is in a happy relationship

Makhoba, who played Nkosana Zulu on The Wife, was affectionately known as Bhut'omdala in the Shomax telenovela. Not only did the name stick with him, but his looks and steamy love scene with his on-screen wife, Zandile, played by Khanyi Mbau, were engraved on South Africa's minds.

The lucky lady, Nokuphila Sibiya, has been unveiled by The Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula. He posted a picture of the couple from the Durban July pre-party on his Twitter account and captioned it:

"Meet Mondli Makhoba's girlfriend, Nokuphila Sibiya."

Social media users responded to the post positively:

@Candle_Kerese asked:

"Did she watch that scene?"

@LungiYou complimented the love birds:

"Bayafanelana. Nokuphila seems like she has a bubbly personality, while Bhut'omdala looks like he's always serious."

@Xolani_Shamase said:

"When you call him Bhut'omdala you remind me of that scene from The Wife"

@Botshelo4Life came to her defence:

"It has nothing to do with her, you just had something in your mind of what suits him. That lady is beautiful."

Users are curious about how she responded to the spicy love scene

The Shaka iLembe star was quizzed on how his wife took the buzz that came with the controversial scene Zalebs reported that Makhoba told Podcast And Chill With MacG that his "wife" was okay with it.

He went on to say that she advised that he goes all the way with the choreographed scene.

Bhut'omdala is initiating to be a sangoma

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhoba is a sangoma in training.

He revealed the information during his interview with Podcast And Chill With MacG. He confided in the hosts that life had been very harsh on him, and accepting the calling has opened great opportunities for him.

Source: Briefly News