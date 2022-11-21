Mondli Makhoba, popular for his role on the Showmax telenovela The Wife, has revealed that he is a sangoma in training

The star made the revelation during a recent interview with MacG on the famous show, Podcast and Chill

South Africans have shared mixed reactions to the news, with many asking why many celebrities are now sangomas

Mondli Makhoba is the latest South African celebrity to join the sangoma trend. The actor made the famous revelation during his recent interview on Podcast and Chill.

‘The Wife’ actor Mondli Makhoba recently shared that he is training to become a sangoma. Image: @mondlimakhoba.

Makhoba rose to prominence when he played the eldest Zulu brother in the award-winning Showmax telenovela The Wife.

According to ZAlebs, the star told MacG and Sol that accepting his calling has opened many doors for him. He revealed that life was hard for him, but everything seemed to fall into place when he accepted the calling.

He narrated how he realised that he had a special gift saying he would have visions and incidents where his mind would drift to a certain zone while he was awake. He said:

“I’ll have these episodes… like I wasn’t asleep, but my mind would go to a certain zone. And it only makes sense now, I didn’t understand it then.”

Reacting to the news shared on the Briefly News Facebook page, peeps said that all celebrities will be sangomas at this rate.

@Mangaliso Simelane said:

"Mxm kusangana konkhe that means nonkhe eMzansi nine madloti nine soon Ramaphosa will answer his."

@Benerdictor Nyambi added:

"So ancestral calling is the new trend."

@Tebogo Ray Mokubung wrote:

"Most are going through ancestral calling these days and y'all are discovering this calling now ? Why are guys coming out now all of a sudden ? Ntse lennetseng all along because the underground gang doesn't play at all."

@Sipho Dlamini noted:

"Like all South African celebrities are becoming witches."

@Oom J Mashala Pona commented:

"I think we all going to be sangomas one day struuuu everyone is taking that road."

