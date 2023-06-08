Mzansi star Mondli Makhoba has opened up about working on the set of Mzansi Magic's upcoming show Shaka Ilembe

The The Wife actor said he had to take cold baths for months to prepare himself for the late-night shoots

Mondli Makhoba also discussed his acting role Ngomane saying he had to connect with it spiritually

As anticipation for Shaka Ilembe grows among fans, stars from the show, such as Mondli Makhoba, have spoken up about their experiences on the set.

‘Shaka Ilembe’s Mondli Makhoba says he took cold baths to prepare for his Ngomane role. Image: @mondlimakhoba

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, the The Wife star revealed he had to endure extreme preparations for the cold weather they shot under.

“So, preparing for that three month before we started shooting, I had to bath with cold water so my body would become used to cold weather.”

Mondli Makhoba opens up about his character Ngomane

Mondli said he was honoured and blessed to be part of the Shaka Ilembe cast. He added that he's proud of being chosen for the version of Shaka's story, which is closer to the historical events.

"I also believe that characters also chose who they want to rise in when they want their story to be told. I feel I did connect with Ngomane and I did the best I could to tell his story.

New trailer for Shaka Ilembe dropped

Leading up to the premiere on 18 June, a new gripping trailer for the highly anticipated show made the rounds on social media.

@Jabu_Macdonals shared the clip showing high-quality scenes that teased the jam-packed episodes Mzansi will soon rave about online.

Mzansi excited about Shaka Ilembe's premiere after the trailer dropped

@TheTitanBaddie said:

"I'll take this over another SA crime drama."

@Mtamerri shared:

"The cinematography!!! Man! Bomb productions are in a league of their own!"

@BinweA posted:

"This actually looks incredible. Watching the OG one, and this almost feels like a perfect refresh."

@DrewAmonWxrld replied:

"We need more shows like this, please @ShowmaxOnline."

@CertifiedRamsey commented:

"The budget must have been insane."

@Nolwazii_K also said:

"The fact that they are showing glimpses of everyone but Shaka makes me nervous."

Shaka Ilembe to exclusively screen in uMlazi with a surprise special guest

In related news, Briefly News reported that DStv's Twitter account announced an exciting event for the residents of uMlazi, KwaZulu Natal.

The tweet invited all uMlazi residents to attend an exclusive screening of the highly anticipated show Shaka iLembe at the Mega City Mall.

