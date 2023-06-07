Mzansi Magic has dropped a new trailer for the much-anticipated Shaka iLembe , and viewers are at the edge of their seats

The upcoming series features an all-star line-up of Mzansi's most recognisable faces in local entertainment

Excited fans have criticised previous trailers for containing too many explicit scenes

Mzansi Magic has dropped the new trailer for ‘Shaka iLembe’, and fans have expressed excitement. Image credit: @nomzamo_m, @senzo_radebe

A new trailer for the highly anticipated series Shaka iLembe has dropped, and viewers are amped-up.

The new jaw-dropping trailer has received rave reviews from fans obsessed with the high-quality production.

Fans are obsessing over the quality in trailer of Shaka iLembe

A Twitter user @Jabu_Macdonald shared the trailer of the upcoming series, which will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 18 June.

Viewers share their thoughts on the new trailer

@s_mhlelembana said:

"It is giving me Ifalakhe vibes, I cannot wait. When does it start?"

@ThebeMontse said:

"Chills This is the most fire trailer I’ve seen produced of an SA film I’ve seen."

@asignul01 shared:

"Looking good I just hope there aren't any explicit extended scenes; really want to have my child also watch."

@AshleyGcabashe commented:"

My take is if you want to enjoy this Shake Zulu version, just don’t compare it with the Henry Cele version."

@JabzinSA said:

CCan'twait for the 18th. Please, may all the people who think they know and all those historians who always complain just leave us alone for us to enjoy the series. if you want a real deal, please google it, visit a library, or just drive to KZN to get the real facts. Let us enjoy watching the series."

@LusaphoGqobo said:

"The visuals are visualing."

@Mtamerri said:

"The cinematography!!! Man! Bomb productions are on a league of their own!"

@itssjust_jason said:

"What a beautiful representation of the Zulu lineage , another reason to be proud to be 1 ."

@beyspope shared:

"One thing about Nomzamo, she will fall in love with someone from the rival family sana."

@basic_omolemo said:

"The cinematography? This colour grading? I’m so excited for this."

Viewers unimpressed by explicit scenes on previous Shaka iLembe trailer

According to IOL, the previous trailers from Shaka iLembe sparked outrage on social media after Netizens pointed out that SA productions have this weird obsession with raunchy scenes.

One online user, @yomgqashiyo tweeted:

"What’s the obsession with s*x scenes in SA film and television? It’s getting weird!"

Nomzamo Mbatha opens up about directing and playing lead

Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha spoke proudly of the production and how important it is for the team to tell the story of the late Shaka Zulu.

She said the series took six years to produce, promising nothing but quality entertainment.

"We're not sanitising language, we're not sanitising the way of life."

