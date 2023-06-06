Somizi Mhlongo announced that he will be hosting an event at the Emperors Palace in honour of women

The media personality posted a promotional poster on his socials which raised a lot of eyebrows

SA netizens wanted more clarity and said the limited information about his forthcoming event was a red flag

Somizi Mhlongo revealed that he will celebrate women this coming Women's Month in a night of extravagance.

Somizi announces Shades of Pink event on social media

The radio and TV star extended an invitation to the general public and said the pink-themed affair will be taking place on August 19.

The tickets are available for sale at Computicket, and the early bird, general access ones, are going for R250. General access tickets are priced at R300, and VIP access tickets, including a meal, cost R700.

Idols SA judge says SA should expect a fire lineup

Somizi said he will announce the performers' lineup soon but promised it will be an evening of glamour.

"I’m honouring and celebrating women in style this coming Women's Month. Glitz and glam in all shades of pink."

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi people raise questions about Somizi's event dedicated to women

People wondered if the IdolsSA judge was using Women's Month to make a profit or if any proceeds would be given to charity.

@Boncle_M said:

"People diss older people like they're not going there either."

@BaudoinNguetsa asked:

"Date of what? What is that?"

@hanstyles_m mentioned:

"Somizi are you celebrating us, or do you want to make money out of Women's Month? Clearly, after we pay those R200 there's nothing you will do for the women in the community. Instead, you put those funds in your pocket I'm against this campaign sorry."

@sharnelsharnel commented:

"Somizi the meal is going to be cooked by you? ❤️"

@sibanda1792 stated:

"There's something wrong in society when a man dressed as a woman motivates women to be women. Something is definitely wrong with this society."

@xolisalofani wrote:

"Kapa awuyithandi kodwa."

