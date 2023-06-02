International star French Kiwi Juice, famously known as FKJ is coming to perform in South Africa

He will be performing for two nights in Cape Town and Johannesburg for the In the City Music Festival

FKJ is among the many international stars who are coming to perform in Mzansi

FKJ is headed to Mzansi to perform for two shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg for the ‘In the City Music Festival'. Image: @frenchkiwijuice

Source: Instagram

French artist Vincent Fenton affectionately known as French Kiwi Juice or FKJ is coming to South Africa.

The musician will be performing at the In the City Music Festival taking place in June.

FKJ to grace Mzansi shores for 2 nights

According to TshisaLIVE, FKJ will be performing at the music festival organised by Steyn Entertainment.

He will be in Cape Town at the Old Biscuit Mill on 2 June and in Johannesburg at the Constitution Hill on 25 June.

Announcing on Twitter, In The City Africa tweeted:

“From Mexico to Canada to the US to Sweden, we've got next. FKJ's stop in SA is just a few weeks away, and it’s going to unforgettable!”

Other international acts that are coming to South Africa

The Hey Neighbour Festival is bringing a number of international stars to South African shores.

RnB sensation H.E.R joins Swedish House Mafia and Chainsmokers as well as pop singer Khalid for the festival held in Pretoria.

The South African reports that the festival will take place at the Legends Adventure Farm in Pretoria from 8 December to 10 December.

Speaking about the festival the Hey Neighbour social media pages read:

“HEY NEIGHBOUR is not just another festival. It’s a global gathering, a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and most importantly, connection. Where the unfamiliar face in the crowd becomes the friend you dance with. It’s where diversity isn’t just welcomed; it’s celebrated. It’s where music, the universal connector, weaves a tapestry of shared experiences, creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Mzansi rush to buy tickets to Tamia's concerts

Briefly News previously reported that tickets to Tamia's concerts in South Africa sold out like hot cakes minutes after they were on sale.

Twitter user @sboshmafu, shared the dates the RnB legendary singer will be performing on.

Tamia's tour starts in Cape Town on 4 July at the Grand Arena, then Durban at the Durban International Convention Center on 7 July and then lastly in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena on 8 July.

Mzansi disappointed that Boyz II Men ditched Durban for their local tour

In other Briefly News Mzansi had strong feelings after Boyz II Men ditched Durban in their upcoming tour later this year.

Many fans felt that the group do not see Durban as important to include in their dates.

Source: Briefly News