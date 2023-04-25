The trailer for the upcoming South African epic drama series, Shaka iLembe, was met with criticism from some viewers on Twitter for its explicit scenes

Some Twitter users expressed their frustration with the prevalence of sex scenes in South African film and television, with some arguing that they often add nothing to the storyline

Despite the criticism, the series is highly anticipated and features a talented cast, including Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, and Wiseman Ncube, among others

The much anticipated epic drama series Shaka iLembe is set to premiere on the 18th of June, and many film lovers in South Africa cannot wait. The trailer of the series, however was not met with overall excitement.

Fans are not pleased with the explicit content

Tweeps were not impressed with the explicit scenes shown in the trailer of the series and made their grievances known. Twitter user @yomgqashiyo commented on the trailer, saying:

"What’s the obsession with sex scenes in SA film and television? It’s getting weird!"

More fans react to the trailer's raunchy nature

@Mizzyb1 wrote:

"Hate them so much because in most cases they add nothing to the storyline."

@NkosinathiThema said:

"Sex sells, I suppose. But yeah, it’s getting weird yona."

@Ntsundu_ tweeted:

"All TV producers get insights from Twitter and it started here. The only content that gets engagement is about sex"

@lungeIo said:

"right? why kumele bebhebhana njalo"

@Raquel_Rams37 commented:

"Yesssss... And also accuracy considering the time line, recently uGogo wethu ku tiktok shared how her generation (65+) didn't enjoy sexual relations because indoda ive ifohle isibaya kube u du regardless of woman being aroused. I then remembered a 40year old I dated from kzn..."

@QwabeNz wrote:

"Once you do any work with Mzansi Magic / DSTV it's mandatory. At some point witchcraft was the order of the day and it seems they've moved on to another gimmick."

@Queen_Ntsx said:

"I don't mind the sex scenes much but what I do mind is the unnecessary explicitness and whether or not it's necessary for the story to move forward tbh the only sex scene that would be necessary in this feature is Nandi and senzengakhona."

@LuanaLouw wrote:

"It's either an attempt to mimic American TV or pure American influence behind-the-scenes. But it's the cross-cutting between sex and violence for me. Like why?? "

@Funzani_ tweeted:

"They are overcompensating for their bad acting."

@Nonhlan15483307 said:

"We can't watch television as families manje we are always in panic mode hai this is boring really"

The series seeks to tell the story of Shaka KaSenzangakhona, one of Soth Africa's most significant historical figures who moulded the Zulu Kingdom. News24 reports that Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa and Wiseman Ncube will star, among others.

Nomzamo Mbatha chats about the upcoming series 'Shaka Ilembe', star directs and acts in the Mzansi Magic show

Briefly News previously reported on Nomzamo Mbatha opening up about her role in the upcoming series.

Nomzamo Mbatha has opened up about her roles in the upcoming series about King Shaka titled Shaka Ilembe. The star portrays the character of Queen Nandi and she's also the executive producer of the Mzansi Magic show.

