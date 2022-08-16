Media personality Nomzamo Mbatha has chatted about her roles in the upcoming drama series about King Shaka Zulu, Shaka Ilembe

The actress wore two hats during the production of the Mzansi Magic show as she played the role of Queen Nandi and was the executive producer of the show

Women in the film and television space congratulated the Coming 2 America star for paving the way for young women who also want to executive produce TV shows

Nomzamo Mbatha has opened up about her roles in the upcoming series about King Shaka titled Shaka Ilembe. The star portrays the character of Queen Nandi and she's also the executive producer of the Mzansi Magic show.

The series documents King Shaka's early childhood to his adulthood. It's set in the late 1700s and 1800s. Speaking about having two roles in the production of the drama series, the stunner shared that it hasn't been an easy transition.

According to TshisaLIVE, Nomzamo shared that wearing two hats was not easy because the series' cast know her as an actress. She said the experience has been nerve wrecking for her.

The outlet also reports that it took the Bomb production team almost six years to research the show narrated in isiZulu because "we're not just telling a fictional story... these are people that lived". The Coming 2 America actress added:

"We're not sanitising language, we're not sanitising the way of life."

Nomzamo took to Instagram recently to share a clip of herself riding a director's crane and asked her followers to celebrate with her.

Women in the film and TV industry congratulated her for paving the way for them.

Winnie Ntshaba said:

"I celebrate with you and I celebrate you because you’re a constant reminder that our dreams are valid… God keep on elevating you sis."

Ceecee Ndaba wrote:

"Dreams becoming reality?"

Dawn Thandeka King commented:

"Gorgeous lady, we celebrate you, Ndlovukazi."

Bouwer Carol added:

"Well done Nomzamo, keep scaling even more heights and inspiring future generations."

